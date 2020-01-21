Subscribe
Magazine
Advertise
Contact Us
Supplier's Directory
Bus
Rail
Technology
Safety & Security
Alt. Mobility
Management
Transit Bids
Career Center
Management
CA: Lateefah Simon leads BART board on track to social justice
For years, Lateefah Simon was an ordinary transit rider -- the unflinching single mom who dropped her daughter off at 7 a.m. each weekday, then scrambled to catch a BART train. Now, she helps set an agenda for the regional rail system.
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
Federal, provincial, municipal funding moves Guelph bus project forward
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 17th, 2020
Safety & Security
Operation Lifesaver campaign takes on distracted behavior near tracks
Operation Lifesaver
Jan 15th, 2020
Management
Moovit unveils its 2019 Global Public Transport Report
moovit
Jan 16th, 2020
Maintenance
DART approves TRE maintenance contract and street repair projects
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Jan 17th, 2020
Latest
Management
CA: Lateefah Simon leads BART board on track to social justice
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
Federal, provincial, municipal funding moves Guelph bus project forward
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 17th, 2020
Safety & Security
Operation Lifesaver campaign takes on distracted behavior near tracks
Operation Lifesaver
Jan 15th, 2020
Management
Moovit unveils its 2019 Global Public Transport Report
moovit
Jan 16th, 2020
Career Center
Career Center
VEHICLE SYSTEMS ENGINEERS
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)
Jan 17th, 2020
Career Center
Transit Bus Operator
Montgomery County, Maryland
Jan 16th, 2020
Career Center
TIMMA Program Manager, Capital Projects Division
Jan 14th, 2020
Career Center
Director of Technology Innovation
VIA Metropolitan Transit
Jan 7th, 2020
Bus
Bus
TX: Uptown BRT pushed back to July start, as Metro preps for lengthy transit testing period
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
NY: NYC bus ridership fell for sixth straight year in 2019, hit lowest level in decades
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
NC: Transit routes rolling steady
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
Federal, provincial, municipal funding moves Guelph bus project forward
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 17th, 2020
Rail
Management
CA: Lateefah Simon leads BART board on track to social justice
Jan 21st, 2020
Safety & Security
Operation Lifesaver campaign takes on distracted behavior near tracks
Operation Lifesaver
Jan 15th, 2020
Management
Moovit unveils its 2019 Global Public Transport Report
moovit
Jan 16th, 2020
Maintenance
DART approves TRE maintenance contract and street repair projects
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Jan 17th, 2020
Technology
Passenger Info
FL: Don’t bother driving: How to navigate Miami during the Super Bowl
Jan 21st, 2020
Bus
Federal, provincial, municipal funding moves Guelph bus project forward
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 17th, 2020
Fare Collection
TX: Metro unlikely to eliminate fares after analysis finds increased costs
Jan 17th, 2020
Parking Managment
GA: More park-and-ride lots for metro Atlanta
Jan 17th, 2020
Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Operation Lifesaver campaign takes on distracted behavior near tracks
Operation Lifesaver
Jan 15th, 2020
Security Products
BC Transit issues RFP for full driver door installation
BC Transit
Jan 16th, 2020
Rail
NY: Schumer urges Canada to move train inspections to Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Jan 15th, 2020
Safety & Security
IL: CTA crime spike has led to increased patrols on Red Line: police
Jan 14th, 2020
Alt. Mobility
Bicycle & Scooter Sharing
Regional solicitation funding supports Twin Cities bicycle network
Jan 17th, 2020
Water Transportation
NJ: Bayonne plans to finalize lease for ferry terminal in February
Jan 17th, 2020
Autonomous Vehicles
CCRTA introduces autonomous shuttle at A&M-Corpus Christi event
Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA)
Jan 15th, 2020
Shared Mobility
SacRT expands microtransit service to six additional communities
Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT)
Jan 14th, 2020
Channels
Bus
ADA Related Products
Infrastructure
Maintenance
Bus Tires and Wheels
Equipment & Supplies
Fuel Systems & Fueling Equipment
General Maintenance Products
Graffiti, Vandalism Prevention & Management
Power Converters, Battery Chargers and Inverters
Shop Tools
Bus Tires and Wheels
Equipment & Supplies
Fuel Systems & Fueling Equipment
General Maintenance Products
Graffiti, Vandalism Prevention & Management
Power Converters, Battery Chargers and Inverters
Shop Tools
Paratransit
Apparel and Uniforms
Vehicles
Bus Builders, Components & Accessories
Gas, Diesel, CNG & LNG
HVAC
Hybrid, Hydrogen & Electric Vehicles
Paints, Finishings & Coatings
Seating, Fabrics and Flooring
Vehicle Washers and Cleaning Systems
Bus Builders, Components & Accessories
Gas, Diesel, CNG & LNG
HVAC
Hybrid, Hydrogen & Electric Vehicles
Paints, Finishings & Coatings
Seating, Fabrics and Flooring
Vehicle Washers and Cleaning Systems
Rail
ADA Related Products
Rail Vehicle Builders, Components & Accessories
Railroad Signals, PTC, Control Systems and Products
Maintenance
Fuel Systems & Fueling Equipment
General Maintenance Products
Graffiti, Vandalism Prevention & Managment
Railroad Right of Way and Maintenance of Way Equipment
Shop Tools
Fuel Systems & Fueling Equipment
General Maintenance Products
Graffiti, Vandalism Prevention & Managment
Railroad Right of Way and Maintenance of Way Equipment
Shop Tools
Vehicles
Fueling & Propulsion
HVAC
Paints, Finishings & Coatings
Seating, Fabrics and Flooring
Vehicle Washers and Cleaning Systems
Fueling & Propulsion
HVAC
Paints, Finishings & Coatings
Seating, Fabrics and Flooring
Vehicle Washers and Cleaning Systems
Infrastructure
Apparel and Uniforms
Technology
Audio, Video Entertainment Systems
Computer Hardware & Software
Dispatching Systems & Equipment
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Communications, Navigation, CAD-AVL, GPS
Communications, Navigation, CAD-AVL, GPS
Communications, Navigation, CAD-AVL, GPS
Passenger Info
Mobile Applications
Signage and Displays
Mobile Applications
Signage and Displays
Fare Collection
Fare Collection Equipment
Fare Media and Holders
Mobile Applications
Fare Collection Equipment
Fare Media and Holders
Mobile Applications
Facilities
Lighting Equipment
Parking Managment
Shelters, Benches and Equipment
Shelters, Stations, Fixtures, Parking & Lighting
Waste Management and Recycling Services
Lighting Equipment
Parking Managment
Shelters, Benches and Equipment
Shelters, Stations, Fixtures, Parking & Lighting
Waste Management and Recycling Services
Miscellaneous
Alt. Mobility
Shared Mobility
Bicycle & Scooter Sharing
Car Sharing
Bicycle & Scooter Sharing
Car Sharing
Autonomous Vehicles
Water Transportation
Safety & Security
Fire Protection
Safety Services & Products
Security Products
Training, Testing Services
Bus Builders, Components & Accessories
REV Group’s commercial and recreation segments partner with LiquidSpring Smart Suspension
LiquidSpring is an active suspension system utilizing variable spring rates.
Rev Group Inc.
Jan 17th, 2020
Rail
WMATA’s Metrorail ridership grew by 20,000 trips per weekday in 2019
Total rail ridership was 182 million trips compared to 175 million in 2018.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro)
Jan 17th, 2020
Bicycle & Scooter Sharing
Regional solicitation funding supports Twin Cities bicycle network
More than 60 new miles of bikeways have been added to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Regional Bicycle Transportation Network through the Regional Solicitation funding, either as stand-alone trail projects or as part of roadway projects.
Jan 17th, 2020
Infrastructure
MBTA begins winter 2020 Orange Line diversions
February weekend diversions from Sullivan Square to Tufts Medical Center start Jan. 17.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)
Jan 17th, 2020
Maintenance
NYCT marks first full year of new station management program
Group station managers have addressed more than 62,000 station issues since the program launch.
MTA – New York City Transit
Jan 17th, 2020
Rail
CT: Hartford Line exceeds one million riders as commuter rail exceeds forecast
More than one million riders have traveled on the Hartford Line since the commuter rail service opened in June 2018, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday.
Jan 17th, 2020
Bus
Chicago Transit Board approves two new bus pilots
The CTA will realign its #52 and #94 routes, as well as extend the #157 route to provide more efficient service and improved transit connections.
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)
Jan 16th, 2020
Hybrid, Hydrogen & Electric Vehicles
AVTA electric buses reach two-million-mile mark
More than 55 percent of the authority’s active buses in December were electric.
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 16th, 2020
Mobile Applications
DART agrees to license GoPass to Trinity Metro
The new agreement will bring several new features to the scope of the platform for Trinity Metro.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Jan 16th, 2020
Bus
Nearly $5 million in funding awarded through FTA’s Tribal Transit Program
This round of grants will provide funding to 39 projects in 20 states.
Mischa Wanek-Libman
Jan 16th, 2020
Infrastructure
MN: Southwest light-rail work tunnels through tight quarters in Minneapolis
The contractor hired to build the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project is using special equipment and methods to construct a half-mile tunnel for trains near the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis.
Jan 16th, 2020
Bus
TX: Manor bus pickup service expands due to high demand
Travis County is expanding bus service in Manor after ridership through Capital Metro's on-demand pickup service has nearly quadrupled since June.
Jan 16th, 2020
Infrastructure
L.A. Metro turns to Gannett Fleming to lead major rail lines as part of Twenty-Eight by ‘28 Project
Light-rail service is coming to the congested San Fernando Valley.
Gannett Fleming
Jan 15th, 2020
Management
FTA launches $11 million innovation initiative
This will highlight funding that encourages and rewards innovative approaches to delivering mobility.
Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
Jan 15th, 2020