CDOT breaks ground on fifth mobility hub

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and representatives from the city of Lone Tree, Colo., broke ground on the Lone Tree Mobility Hub, the fifth mobility hub along the Interstate 25 corridor that will provide people in the south metro area with additional transit options and connections to other locations across the state.

"This will be CDOT's first hub without a parking lot, but it’s strategically located to provide for a kiss-n-ride drop-off area; those designated locations where drivers can briefly stop to drop off or pick up passengers. And the mobility hub is situated so people will be able to easily transition to other passenger services, not only Bustang’s South Line, but also [Denver] RTD’s light-rail line at Sky Ridge Station and Link On Demand—the free shuttle providing passenger service for Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch,” said CDOT Region 1 Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust.

Project planning began in 2021 and involved close collaboration and partnership with several stakeholders, including the city of Lone Tree, Douglas County, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, Denver South, Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD), local businesses and developers and the Atlantis Community, the Denver-based disability advocacy group.

“We're thrilled to break ground on our fifth mobility hub along I-25, which will give residents of Lone Tree more and better travel choices," said CDOT Acting Executive Director Sally Chafee. “Upon completion, the Lone Tree hub will help deliver on a forward-thinking vision, making transit trips convenient, efficient and comfortable. It will not only offer seamless connections to other Front Range cities and towns and vital employment, entertainment and cultural centers, but also help reduce the burden of daily commutes.”

The project, scheduled for completion in fall 2026, will provide:

New slip-ramps on the northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp at Lincoln Avenue, providing safer and easier access to mainline I-25.

Covered bus shelters, lighting, bike racks and benches.

A pedestrian bridge over I-25, providing safe access to the northbound passenger pick-up/drop-off stop and a connection to the Lone Tree trail network for walkers and cyclists.

Information boards displaying Bustang, Denver RTD and local transit system schedules.

“As we celebrate 30 years as a city, the Sky Ridge at Lone Tree Station Mobility Hub represents the bold and innovative future we’re building together for our community and the region,” said Lone Tree Mayor Marissa Harmon. “With strong partnerships and a shared vision, we’re creating a connected, multimodal network that makes it easier for people of all ages and abilities to move throughout Lone Tree and beyond. The future of transportation is here, and it starts in Lone Tree.”

Denver South President and CEO David Worley added, “As the Denver South region continues to grow, we are excited to partner on the Lone Tree Mobility Hub. “This project will be transformational by better offering transportation solutions to a wide variety of users.”

CDOT notes additional mobility hubs are planned for Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.