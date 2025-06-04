CDOT breaks ground on fourth mobility hub on Interstate 25 North corridor

On May 31, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), along with representatives from the city of Thornton and city and county of Broomfield, Colo., broke ground on the fourth mobility hub on the Interstate 25 North corridor, a facility that will provide people in northern Colorado with additional transit options and connections to other locations across the state.

“Today, as we celebrate the start of construction on the northern Front Range’s fourth mobility hub, we’re making Bustang and transit even more accessible," said CDOT Acting Executive Director Sally Chafee. "These mobility hubs are designed to make transit convenient, efficient and comfortable, offering people alternatives to sitting in traffic.”

CDOT notes mobility hubs are designed to be strategically located and reduce a person’s reliance on their private vehicle, allowing them to easily and safely transition to another mode of transportation. The goal of the mobility hubs are to simplify travel, reduce wait times, improve safety and make for a more pleasant travel experience.

When it is completed in fall 2026, CDOT says the hub will provide a fourth location for people to not only access Bustang’s North Line, but also connect to the local transit system between Boulder and Brighton along Colorado Highway 7. Three other CDOT mobility hubs currently are operating along I-25 to the north at Firestone-Longmont, Berthoud and Centerra-Loveland.

“Initially, this hub will be able to accommodate 152 vehicles, with the ability to double its size to 304 vehicles,” said CDOT Region One Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust. “It’ll also have slip ramps next to main I-25 ramps, allowing people to safely enter or exit the buses. Slip ramps also will allow Bustang to exit and reenter I-25 with minimal delay.”

Other improvements include:

Pedestrian bridge over I-25, providing safe access to the southbound ramp.

Bus shelters.

New traffic signals at I-25/CO 7 ramps.

Additional sidewalks.

Permanent water quality pond.

“When the commission and CDOT decided to prioritize state funds to develop mobility hubs, we knew we needed to have the necessary infrastructure in place to meet the transportation needs of the 21st century,” said Colorado Transportation Commissioner Karen Stuart. “Our current mobility hubs, the one we’re breaking ground on today, and the ones we’re going to construct in the next several years, will play a critical role in shaping our transportation future.”

CDOT notes mobility hubs are planned for Lone Tree, Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.