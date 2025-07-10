Iowa City Transit extends fare free transit through June 2026

Iowa City Transit received approval from City Council to extend its two-year fare-free pilot program thanks to the program’s positive impact on ridership, sustainability and economic development goals.

Launched in August 2023, the fare-free program was designed to remove barriers to public transit, boost ridership and reduce carbon emissions, key goals of Iowa City’s Climate Action Plan.

Transit ridership is expected to rise by 68 percent by the end of the pilot this coming August, which is an annual increase of approximately 710,000 trips. This growth demonstrates the community's support for the program. While national transit ridership has rebounded to 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels, Iowa City Transit's ridership is projected to reach 118 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this fiscal year, according to the city.

The city notes that riders reaped the benefits of a program designed to make lives easier and commutes more affordable with $3 million in fare savings put back into their pockets. The surge in ridership also delivered substantial environmental benefits for the larger community. Transportation emissions in Iowa City decreased for the first time in five years following the adoption of fare-free service, with nearly 1.8 million fewer vehicle miles driven within city limits between 2024 and 2023. The city cites increased transit ridership for the reduction, which not only cuts down on carbon emissions from driving but also makes streets safer for biking and walking by reducing the number of cars on the road.

With support from the City Council and city staff, the fare-free program will continue through fiscal year 2026, which runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. To ensure the program's financial sustainability, funding will be reviewed annually as part of the city’s budget process.