Kings Transit Authority to end transit services for town of Digby Aug. 1

The town of Digby, Nova Scotia, has formally withdrawn from the Inter-Municipal Services Agreement (IMSA) for Kings Transit Authority (KTA), resulting in the scheduled termination of KTA service within town boundaries going into effect on Aug. 1.

KTA provides regional public transportation throughout the Annapolis Valley, from Grand Pré to Weymouth. It operates under an IMSA involving the counties of Kings, Annapolis and Digby and the towns of Berwick, Kentville, Middleton and Wolfville. The town of Digby notes that it has long received service through an agreement with the municipality of the District of Digby, but it has never held ownership status or full governance participation within the authority.

Since 2022, municipal partners have worked toward modernizing the IMSA framework to improve governance and service delivery, including new agreements for KTA, Valley Waste and Valley Regional Services. In June 2024, an interim agreement was extended by one year to allow for the negotiation of a new IMSA, with a ratification deadline of June 30, 2025.

Following direction from the town of Digby Council, town of Digby Chief Administrative Officer E. Tom Ossinger provided formal notice on June 4, 2025, that the town would not participate in the proposed IMSA for KTA. The town notes that after thorough review and careful consideration, the council concluded that the proposed agreement does not align with the its current fiscal priorities or strategic direction.

“This decision does not reflect a lack of appreciation for the service KTA has provided, nor the significant effort made by all partners to build a collaborative regional transit model,” Ossinger said. “Rather, it reflects the town’s responsibility to ensure that any inter-municipal agreement meets the specific needs and realities of our community.”

When the final IMSA was approved at a joint council meeting on June 23, 2025, the town of Digby was not included. With no funding partner for transit operations within the town, KTA determined that service will end within the town limits on Aug. 1, with the final stop located at Canadian Tire on the town boundary.

The municipality of the District of Digby has committed to covering operational costs for July 2025 within the town, estimated at C$8,200 (US$5,987).

KTA Manager Meg Hodges presented the town with several options to avoid service suspension:

One-year service contract (Non-owner status)

Monthly cost: C$8,200 (C$98,400 (US$71,852) annually)

No IMSA participation required

Six-month termination notice required

Full membership through reopening the IMSA

Includes first-year cost smoothing at C$4,100 (US$2,993)/month until April 1, 2026

Subject to board and council approvals

Permanent withdrawal

Service ends at the town boundary on Aug. 1, 2025

Microtransit partnership

Locally operated service through KTA

Estimated monthly cost: C$17,000 (US$12,410) (C$204,000 (US$148,923) annually)

Connects with Digby County’s fixed-route service

While the town of Digby carefully considered each option, the council ultimately determined that the significantly higher costs—without a guarantee of expanded or improved service to all town residents—did not represent good value. The town will not fund continued KTA service and has opted instead to explore alternatives better suited to its needs.