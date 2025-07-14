Big Blue Bus, West Hollywood launch automated bus stop enforcement

The cities of Santa Monica and West Hollywood, Calif., are deploying Hayden AI’s automated transit enforcement platform to help keep bus lanes and bus stops clear. The cities join the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) and Culver City in implementing the technology.

The new enforcement begins with a 60-day warning period for Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus and L.A. Metro buses serving Line 212 in West Hollywood, with full enforcement starting Sept. 1, 2025.

“Santa Monica and West Hollywood are leading the way in adopting transformative technology to make public transportation safer and more reliable,” said Hayden AI Chief Growth Officer Charley Territo. “Our bus-mounted camera platform is helping cities across Southern California eliminate obstacles to smoother bus operations. We’re proud to bring these benefits to Big Blue Bus and Metro riders in West Hollywood, helping to keep their routes clear and their commutes hassle-free.”

For Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus, Hayden AI says this rollout follows the success of a 2023 pilot program where its technology was tested on two buses. The pilot resulted in 7.7 violations per bus per day, amounting to 606 violations over just 45 days.

“The implementation of automated enforcement advances Big Blue Bus’s commitment to providing equitable access to efficient and reliable transportation and supports Santa Monica’s broader strategic priority of clean streets and safe neighborhoods,” said Santa Monica Director of Transportation Anuj Gupta. “Bus lane disruption disproportionately impacts individuals who rely on public transportation, particularly seniors, students, persons with disabilities and those with limited access to private vehicles.”

Hayden AI's platform utilizes artificial intelligence in bus-mounted cameras to detect and record illegal parking violations that obstruct bus lanes, bus stops, bike lanes and double parking.

“Even a single vehicle blocking a bus lane can lead to significant delays, missed connections and frustration for riders who depend on our service. By ensuring bus lanes remain clear, we enhance the efficiency of our multimodal transportation network and keep Santa Monica’s residents and visitors moving safely, efficiently and comfortably,” Gupta added.