King County Metro, SDOT partnering up to improve bus stops across Seattle

King County Metro is partnering with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to make bus stop improvements in different neighborhoods throughout the city. King County Metro has identified routes 21 and 50 can become more reliable and safer by making improvements at three locations along First Avenue South.

The agency gathered analysis and transit operator feedback for the improvement project, and according to the results, buses face safety challenges and travel time delays when merging back into traffic from bus stops near South Lander and Hanford streets. On July 11, King County Metro started informing nearby businesses and property owners about early concept designs that will provide improved or relocated bus shelters, improved lighting and wider sidewalks that will allow buses to stay in-lane while riders board and exit.

King County Metro and SDOT will work together on the design and construction phases for each proposed location of the project. Preliminarily, design work and public outreach are planned in 2025, construction is planned for 2026 and the project completion is targeted for 2027.

The proposed concepts for First Avenue South and South Lander Street and First Avenue South and South Hanford Street can be found on King County Metro’s website.