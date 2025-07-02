APTA recognizes seven agencies with 2025 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards
At the 2025 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Rail Conference in San Francisco, APTA honored seven public transportation providers from California, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Oregon and Washington, D.C., with the 2025 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards.
“These awards celebrate the innovation and dedication of public transit agencies and their employees who work daily to protect their passengers, colleagues and communities they serve,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “I congratulate the public transit agencies honored today for their strong performance in safety, security and emergency management. Their commitment to excellence sets a positive example for the entire industry.”
Nominations were evaluated on four criteria:
- Effectiveness
- Benefit level
- Innovation
- Transferability
The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.
The 2025 winners are:
Rail Safety Award
Gold winners
- The Maryland Transit Administration, Baltimore, Md.; Light Rail/Streetcar
- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit, New York, N.Y.; Heavy Rail
- Caltrain, San Carlos, Calif.; Commuter Rail
Certificate of Merit winners
- MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail
- MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), New York; Commuter Rail
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Santa Clara, Calif.; Light Rail/Streetcar
Rail Security Award
Gold winners
- MTA LIRR, New York; Commuter Rail
- TriMet, Portland, Ore.; Light Rail/Streetcar
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Washington, D.C.; Heavy Rail
Certificate of Merit winner
- MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail
- Connecticut Department of Transportation, Newington, Conn.; Commuter/Intercity Rail
Rail Emergency Management Award
Gold winners
MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail