APTA recognizes seven agencies with 2025 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

At the 2025 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Rail Conference in San Francisco, APTA honored seven public transportation providers from California, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Oregon and Washington, D.C., with the 2025 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards.

“These awards celebrate the innovation and dedication of public transit agencies and their employees who work daily to protect their passengers, colleagues and communities they serve,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “I congratulate the public transit agencies honored today for their strong performance in safety, security and emergency management. Their commitment to excellence sets a positive example for the entire industry.”

Nominations were evaluated on four criteria:

Effectiveness Benefit level Innovation Transferability

The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.

The 2025 winners are:

Rail Safety Award

Gold winners

The Maryland Transit Administration, Baltimore, Md.; Light Rail/Streetcar

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit, New York, N.Y.; Heavy Rail

Caltrain, San Carlos, Calif.; Commuter Rail

Certificate of Merit winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail

MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), New York; Commuter Rail

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Santa Clara, Calif.; Light Rail/Streetcar

Rail Security Award

Gold winners

MTA LIRR, New York; Commuter Rail

TriMet, Portland, Ore.; Light Rail/Streetcar

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Washington, D.C.; Heavy Rail

Certificate of Merit winner

MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail

Connecticut Department of Transportation, Newington, Conn.; Commuter/Intercity Rail

Rail Emergency Management Award

Gold winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York; Commuter Rail