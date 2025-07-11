Combined investment of C$42.9 million to fund transit garage and maintenance facility for city of Peterborough  

A combined investment of C$42.9 million (US$31.3 million) from the government of Canada and the government of Ontario will help the city of Peterborough, Ontario, construct a new 10,500-square-meter (6.5-mile) transit garage and maintenance facility.

The garage and maintenance facility will house up to 110 buses, offer a range of transit maintenance services and have amenities and offices for transit employees.

“Public transit infrastructure is essential in creating connected and sustainable communities,” said Canada’s Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson. “Today’s announcement is a major milestone for Peterborough’s public transit system and will help to meet the demands of this growing city for decades to come.”

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria added, “Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is investing in the transportation infrastructure municipalities need to connect communities and drive economic growth as we continue to protect Ontario families and business from U.S. tariffs. Today, our investment of nearly C$20 million (US$14.6 million) in this critical project demonstrates our work to keep Peterborough moving for years to come.”

The government of Canada is investing up to C$23.4 million (US$17.1 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support the project while the government of Ontario is investing up to $19.5 million (US$14.3 million).