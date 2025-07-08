Denver RTD’s new online dashboard gives riders access to monthly safety and security metrics

Denver Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) new online safety and security dashboard is part of its latest initiative to help enhance transparency around customer and employee safety. The dashboard is updated monthly and includes activity reports with dozens of safety and security metrics, including security-related calls for service, systemwide incidents per customer boardings, the number of incidents reported via the Transit Watch app, criminal incidents and more.

The Security-Related Metrics webpage highlights the latest data for customers and stakeholders and includes month-over-month and year-over-year comparisons going back to 2022.

April 2025 metrics show promising trends

In April 2025, which is the most recent boardings available for comparison, Denver RTD says it logged 3,077 security-related calls for service across 5.5 million boardings—the equivalent of one report for every 1,800 boardings or 0.06 percent. Overall, year-over-year security-related calls dropped by 28 percent while customer reports of illicit drug activity declined by nearly 73 percent. At high-traffic locations like Denver Union Station, Denver RTD reports calls for service dropped 43 percent compared to April 2022.

“The vast majority of trips on our system are completed without incident, but we know that perception matters," said Denver RTD Police and Emergency Management Chief Steve Martingano. "By sharing this data, we want to show our progress and reinforce that we’re listening to our customers and implementing positive changes.”

Denver RTD says it counted more than 65 million boardings in 2024 and received about 43,000 security-related reports, an average of 118 reports per day. Reports include everything from graffiti and noise complaints to drug use and unattended bags.

These reports, whether made by phone or via Denver RTD’s Transit Watch mobile app, helped the agency deploy data-driven policing strategies and allocate resources more effectively.