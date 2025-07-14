OCTA enters public feedback phase for its Coastal Rail Resiliency Study

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will begin gathering public input on its study of potential solutions designed to enhance resiliency along the San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN Corridor).

OCTA’s Coastal Rail Resiliency Study (CRRS) evaluates strategies to keep trains running along seven miles of vulnerable coastline between Dana Point and the San Diego County line. The study is distinct from the ongoing emergency work that is focused on areas in San Clemente, Calif., identified as needing immediate reinforcement because of threats to the rail line from coastal erosion and sliding of privately owned hillsides above the tracks.

These repeated weather-related closures in San Clemente since 2021 underscore the need for both immediate fixes and forward-looking solutions.

OCTA led initial emergency work in partnership with Metrolink in late April through early June, placing 5,900 tons of large boulders known as riprap along the rail line. Crews also repositioned existing riprap for additional stability. The initial reinforcement work will also include a 1,400-foot long retaining wall and about 240,000 cubic yards of sand to reinforce the coastal side of the tracks.

The CRRS is looking at additional options to reinforce the track for the next 30 years to limit further disruptions to passenger rail service. Public feedback this summer will help shape draft alternatives and a final feasibility report is expected in 2026.

A separate effort led by the state will look at solutions beyond the next 30 years, including potentially moving the rail line inland in south Orange County. OCTA says it will continue to closely coordinate with state and federal partners once that effort begins.