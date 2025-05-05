OCTA provides update on San Clemente rail closure

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued an update on the rail stabilization work in taking place in San Clemente, Calif., saying crews made significant progress in the ongoing emergency work this past week. Passenger rail service throughout the San Clemente corridor will remain closed for about five more weeks, according to the authority.

Crews are focused on the most vulnerable areas in San Clemente to reinforce the coastal rail line and protect it from the effects of sliding bluffs and coastal erosion. Significant progress was made on work to repair riprap in Area 1. The bulk of this past week’s work consisted of removing the remaining spans of the city’s damaged Mariposa Point pedestrian bridge in Area 3. Each steel span was approximately 80 feet long and weighed 20,000 pounds.

Excavators were positioned on the beach and inland side of the track to begin repairing and reinforcing damaged riprap. The rocks are being strategically sorted and placed primarily within the area where riprap previously existed. That work will continue in Areas 1 and 2 throughout this week, typically between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

At the same time, OCTA, which is leading the project, is working to source 240,000 cubic yards of sand as part of the project that will be placed in Areas 1 and 2 north of Mariposa Point.

At its May 7 meeting, the California Coastal Commission will consider OCTA’s proposal to construct a new catchment wall at Mariposa Point in Area 3 and restore the pedestrian beach trail.

Background on stabilization efforts

OCTA has been working with Metrolink, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and other stakeholders to find a long-term solution to the ongoing erosion of the coastal rail corridor.