OCTA provides update on San Clemente rail closure
Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued an update on the rail stabilization work in taking place in San Clemente, Calif., saying crews made significant progress in the ongoing emergency work this past week. Passenger rail service throughout the San Clemente corridor will remain closed for about five more weeks, according to the authority.
Crews are focused on the most vulnerable areas in San Clemente to reinforce the coastal rail line and protect it from the effects of sliding bluffs and coastal erosion. Significant progress was made on work to repair riprap in Area 1. The bulk of this past week’s work consisted of removing the remaining spans of the city’s damaged Mariposa Point pedestrian bridge in Area 3. Each steel span was approximately 80 feet long and weighed 20,000 pounds.
Excavators were positioned on the beach and inland side of the track to begin repairing and reinforcing damaged riprap. The rocks are being strategically sorted and placed primarily within the area where riprap previously existed. That work will continue in Areas 1 and 2 throughout this week, typically between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
At the same time, OCTA, which is leading the project, is working to source 240,000 cubic yards of sand as part of the project that will be placed in Areas 1 and 2 north of Mariposa Point.
At its May 7 meeting, the California Coastal Commission will consider OCTA’s proposal to construct a new catchment wall at Mariposa Point in Area 3 and restore the pedestrian beach trail.
Background on stabilization efforts
OCTA has been working with Metrolink, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and other stakeholders to find a long-term solution to the ongoing erosion of the coastal rail corridor.
- In March 2024, OCTA and project partners completed a 200-foot-long catchment wall at Mariposa Point to protect the track from soil and debris from a privately owned slope. OCTA continued working with Metrolink to find long-term solutions.
- In February 2025, the OCTA Board advanced four priority projects under the Coastal Rail Stabilization Priority Project, continuing efforts to stabilize the rail corridor.
- In April 2025, OCTA submitted an Emergency Coastal Development Permit to the California Coastal Commission to expedite stabilization work in the four most vulernable areas of the corridor.
- About two weeks later in April 2025, the OCTA Board advanced the emergency work by authorizing OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson to take all necessary steps to protect the stretch of track threatened by coastal erosion and landslides.
- At the end of April, OCTA, Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner suspended passenger rail service through San Clemente for six weeks so crews could perform the emergency stabilization work.