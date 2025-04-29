OCTA halts passenger rail service through San Clemente for emergency reinforcement
The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is coordinating with Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner on emergency reinforcement to protect the coastal rail corridor between San Diego and Orange counties, Calif., from the bluffs, coastal erosion and storm surges.
To conduct this emergency work, the organizations suspended passenger rail service through San Clemente April 28 for approximately six weeks. This will allow crews to safely perform emergency construction aimed at stabilizing sections of track at immediate risk from landslides and coastal erosion.
The emergency work is focused on priority areas in San Clemente along the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN), identified through engineering analysis, where recent landslides have already caused significant damage.
The service suspension affects both Metrolink’s Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines, as well as Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains through the area.
During the construction work, Metrolink will continue to operate trains traveling southbound as far as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station. Passengers should check Metrolink's website for the latest rail service updates.
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will continue to operate modified service between San Luis Obispo and San Juan Capistrano, as well as between Oceanside and Downtown San Diego. Bus connections will be provided between Irvine and Oceanside. Passengers are being directed to Pacific Surfliner’s website for schedule information and updates.
“This temporary closure allows our teams to safely carry out urgent reinforcement work to protect rail passengers, freight operations and public safety,” said OCTA and Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee, also Orange County’s Fourth District supervisor. “While we recognize the inconvenience, this action is necessary to preserve the long-term integrity of this vital rail link.”
Scope of emergency work
The closure will allow OCTA to begin work under a partial emergency Coastal Development Permit granted by the California Coastal Commission that allows for riprap repair and sand placement north of Mariposa Point and removal of the remaining pedestrian bridge at Mariposa Point, which was damaged in a landslide last year that shuttered the rail line.
OCTA’s overall stabilization work will include approximately 95 percent sand and five percent riprap, only where needed to stabilize the slope and protect the track. OCTA says this is the largest volume of sand ever placed on San Clemente beaches in a single effort to protect the rail line and stabilize the coastline.
The complete package of emergency measures needed to protect the rail line include:
- Repairing and reinforcing coastal protection in three key locations with approximately 8,150 tons of riprap followed by sand nourishment, placing up to 540,000 cubic yards of sand—approximately 95 percent of total materials—to restore beaches and absorb wave energy.
- Constructing a 1,400-foot catchment wall near Mariposa Point to contain debris from recent and active landslides.
- Restoring pedestrian access along affected coastal trail segments.
- Coordinating with state and federal partners to secure permits and additional funding for longer-term shoreline protection.
OCTA says a full Coastal Commission hearing on additional work areas is expected in early May, with continued coordination to address the most urgent threats identified.
While stabilization activities begin with emergency track closures, OCTA notes it continues advancing environmental clearance and long-term coastal resiliency strategies, including sand placement. OCTA says it will continue to coordinate with its rail partners and provide timely updates to the public regarding service restoration, construction progress and beach access impacts.