OCTA halts passenger rail service through San Clemente for emergency reinforcement

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is coordinating with Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner on protect the coastal rail corridor between San Diego and Orange counties, Calif., from the bluffs, coastal erosion and storm surges.

To conduct this emergency work, the organizations suspended passenger rail service through San Clemente April 28 for approximately six weeks. This will allow crews to safely perform emergency construction aimed at stabilizing sections of track at immediate risk from landslides and coastal erosion.

The emergency work is focused on priority areas in San Clemente along the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN), recent landslides have already caused significant damage.

The service suspension affects both Metrolink’s Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines, as well as Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains through the area.

During the construction work, Metrolink will continue to operate trains traveling southbound as far as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station. Passengers should check Metrolink's website for the latest rail service updates.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will continue to operate modified service between San Luis Obispo and San Juan Capistrano, as well as between Oceanside and Downtown San Diego. Bus connections will be provided between Irvine and Oceanside. Passengers are being directed to Pacific Surfliner’s website for schedule information and updates.

“This temporary closure allows our teams to safely carry out urgent reinforcement work to protect rail passengers, freight operations and public safety,” said OCTA and Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee, also Orange County’s Fourth District supervisor. “While we recognize the inconvenience, this action is necessary to preserve the long-term integrity of this vital rail link.”