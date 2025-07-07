JTA launches Ride to Train pilot 

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has launched a new pilot program that provides complimentary fixed route passes to students enrolled in registered technical, trade, vocational or apprenticeship programs in Duval County, Fla. The Ride to Train pilot program, which is designed to enhance access to local education and training opportunities, started July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026.

“Trade schools and apprenticeship programs are essential to developing a skilled workforce that can meet the evolving needs of key industries in Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville City Council Member At-Large Terrance Freeman. “Public transportation plays a critical role in making this happen, providing individuals with a pathway to employment and communities with a skilled workforce that will help Jacksonville remain competitive.”

To qualify for the pilot, students must be active participants in credentialed programs leading to a trade certificate or certification of completion. The JTA will issue a mobile pass directly to students’ mobile phones via email addresses provided by program coordinators. Once complete, students may ride any JTA fixed-route bus or First Coast Flyer route for free.

"This is more than a ride, it's a launchpad for dreams,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The Ride to Train program represents our commitment to access and economic mobility. By removing transportation barriers, we’re empowering Jacksonville’s future trade and apprenticeship workforce—builders, electricians and dozens more—to rise, thrive and build the future of this great city. This is how we strengthen communities—one route, one ride, one life at a time.”

JTA says the Ride to Train program is similar to the JTA College Student Annual Pass and Ride to Read programs. Participating trade and apprenticeship students will be asked to complete a survey, which will be used to monitor success and resulting ridership.

“This initiative is about more than free rides, it’s about creating real opportunity,” said JTA Board of Directors Vice Chair Aundra Wallace. “By removing transportation as a barrier, the JTA is empowering students to pursue the skills and training needed to thrive in today’s economy. It’s a smart investment in our future workforce and in the long-term prosperity of our city.”