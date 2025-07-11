Mark V trains enter service on TransLink’s Expo Line

Mark V model trains have entered service on TransLink’s Expo Line. The agency says the trains will be the first of 47 new trains that will bring more space, comfort and modern design to customers across Metro Vancouver by 2029. Originally purchased in December 2020, the addition of the Mark V fleet represents TransLink’s largest-ever order of SkyTrain cars.

According to the agency, the new models are manufactured by Alstom in La Pocatière, Quebec, and then tested in Kingston, Ontario. The train cars are then delivered to Metro Vancouver on flatbed trucks across the Trans-Canada Highway, spanning a 4,600-kilometer (2,858.3-mile) cross-country trek. The trains will add 25 percent more capacity for customers than current trains.

“The entry into service of the Mark V fleet marks a new chapter in sustainable urban mobility,” said Alstom Americas Region President Michael Keroullé. “Alstom is proud to deliver made-in-Canada cutting-edge technology that enhances reliability, optimizes performance, supports TransLink’s long-term vision for a smarter, greener transit network and makes transit better and easier for the people of Vancouver.”

TransLink says the Mark V trains are built to support the incoming Broadway Subway and Surrey-Langley SkyTrain projects.

The Mark V trains include:

Wider aisles with more standing room, handrails and new leaning pads.

Spacious multi-use areas for bikes, luggage, strollers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

Enhanced safety and accessibility, with visual door closure and emergency braking indicators.

A mix of forward-facing and side seating for greater choice and flexibility.

TransLink notes the delivery of the Mark V trains comes as the agency is expecting a 20 percent increase in ridership on the Expo Line and a 50 percent bump on the Millennium Line during peak hours during the next five years.

The project was approved by the Mayors’ Council as part of its 10-Year Vision and is funded in part through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, in partnership with the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and TransLink.

"The SkyTrain is more than just transportation – it’s part of the identity of Metro Vancouver,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “The Mark V trains represent a bold new chapter, with more space, improved accessibility and cutting-edge features that will enhance every ride. These trains are designed to meet the needs of a growing region and I’m excited to see them deliver a better experience for every customer."