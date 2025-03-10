TransLink to test Mark V SkyTrain vehicles for safety and reliability

Field testing for TransLink’s next-generation Mark V SkyTrain vehicles began March 8, as a part of the agency’s efforts to ensure the vehicles are safe and reliable before entering service. TransLink says these longer trains will offer increased capacity, improved seating and enhanced amenities for its customers.

TransLink will also assess the trains’ on-board systems, performance on the Expo and Millennium lines and the upgrades made to stations to accommodate the Mark V’s longer five-car design. During testing, Mark V trains will stop at stations, but customers are not permitted to board and should stay clear of doors.

Intermittent testing will be taking take place during non-peak hours and will not impact SkyTrain service levels. All new trains must complete daytime field testing and meet safety requirements before entering service. The field testing will continue until the full order of 235 Mark V cars are fully integrated by 2029.

TransLink says its Mark V vehicles feature:

New seating arrangement with wider aisles.

Flex areas for customers with mobility devices, strollers, bicycles and luggage.

The return of the driver’s seat at the front and back of each train.

Improved in-train displays and door indicators.

Upgraded heating, ventilation and cooling systems for improved climate control.

TransLink says it is working to finish station upgrades to accommodate the longer Mark V vehicles before they can enter service. TransLink projects that vehicle testing and infrastructure upgrades will be completed in the coming months and that Mark Vs will be ready to enter service this spring.