VPRA awards $1 billion contract to Skanska to build Long Bridge North Project

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has awarded a $1 billion contract to Skanska to build the Long Bridge North Project.

The Long Bridge North Project is part of the larger 1.8-mile Long Bridge Project that will replace and enhance the busy rail corridor from Washington, D.C., into Arlington, Va., with a series of linked, four-track modern rail bridges and corridors replacing the aging two track system. The approximately one-mile rail link will stretch from East Potomac Park to Washington, D.C.’s, L’Enfant Interlocking and is the first of a major two-phased construction initiative that will expand freight and passenger rail service and integrate local, regional and national transportation networks.

The project’s refurbished eastern tracks—which currently serve freight and passenger traffic—will primarily serve CSX Transportation, Inc. freight rail. The newly built western tracks will cater mainly to passenger services provided by the commonwealth’s state-supported Amtrak Virginia service, Amtrak’s long-distance service and Virginia Railway Express.

“Skanska is proud to be leading the construction team and work for the Long Bridge North Project, which will vastly improve freight and passenger rail service in the capital region,” said Skanska USA Civil Executive Vice President Michael Viggiano. “With funding in place and planning and approvals now complete, this highly complex and critical infrastructure project is shovel ready.”

Skanska’s work on the Long Bridge North Project includes replacing the existing two-track rail corridor with a four-track system, stretching from the southern limit near the shore of the Potomac River, through East Potomac Park, across the Washington Channel and connecting to L’Enfant Interlocking.