Santa Clara VTA makes station changes to improve rider awareness of light-rail schedule

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's (Santa Clara VTA) digital displays at the end-of-the-line stations, Alum Rock, Mountain View, Santa Teresa and Winchester will now show the platform number for the next departing train. This new addition will help riders be more aware of where they need to be in preparation for their next light train ride.

In addition, these stations now have color coded floor decals to indicate the light-rail line, as well as the platform number.

Santa Clara VTA explains the new wayfinding steps are designed to help passengeres find the information needed to board the next departing train.