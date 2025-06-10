San Diego MTS makes progress on SkyLINE Apartments at Rancho Bernardo Transit Station.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), Affirmed Housing and regional housing leaders celebrated a key construction milestone for the SkyLINE Apartments at the Rancho Bernardo Transit Station. Construction crews recently completed the building’s structural framework on the seven-story complex.

“Today is a great milestone to celebrate as this much needed housing project is now nearing completion,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3, Stephen Whitburn. “I’d like to thank the construction crews for making significant progress and keeping it all on track for opening this winter. SkyLINE isn’t just about housing; it’s about giving families a safe, stable place to live, grow, and thrive.

The new mixed-use, transit-oriented, affordable housing development in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo neighborhood will include 100 apartment homes and roughly 14,000 square feet of commercial space that will be Affirmed Housing’s new company headquarters. SkyLINE is expected to open by winter 2025-26.

“SkyLINE’s topping out marks an important step toward bringing much-needed affordable housing to the high-opportunity community of Rancho Bernardo,” said Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood. "Projects like this demonstrate how thoughtful collaboration can create lasting value by connecting people to opportunity, services and each other. Our Affirmed Housing team appreciates our strong partnership with [San Diego] MTS and our shared vision of connecting housing with transit to create more sustainable, vibrant communities that enhance everyday lives. In addition to this project, our collaborative efforts gave rise to ShoreLINE, another beautiful, affordable community, and we are excited to continue our impactful [San Diego] MTS partnership with the Beyer Trolley Station and Spring Street Transit Center projects in the pipeline.”

San Diego MTS notes SkyLINE is a GreenPoint rated development comprised of 99 apartments for individuals and families earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income and one unit earmarked for an onsite property manager. Apartments come in a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedrooms, ranging from roughly 557 square feet to approximately 1,113 square feet.

According to the agency, the building’s amenities will include a community room, a learning center, a tot lot and an outdoor courtyard. Residents will also have exclusive access to services and programs designed to support quality of life goals, such as health and wellness classes, financial literacy, parenting, food preparation, career building, job readiness (such as resume writing and interviewing skills), voter registration and other enrichment activities.

SkyLINE utilizes a portion of an existing San Diego MTS parking lot that is in close proximity to several off-site amenities, including rapid and local bus service, grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare options, and the Rancho Bernardo library. To activate the underutilized land and maximize development potential, Affirmed Housing is engaged in a 99-year lease with San Diego MTS.

As part of the partnership, Affirmed Housing enhanced the property’s sewer and water systems and worked alongside San Diego MTS to meet their current and future parking needs for riders. In addition to designated resident and office space parking, SkyLINE provides 84 parking stalls within its podium structure for San Diego MTS patrons, an adequate capacity for transit riders based on demand and the ability to effectively use the transit system.