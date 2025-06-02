Ontario government breaks ground on Ontario Line’s Queen Station

Excavation work has kicked off on the Ontario Line's Queen Station in the province of Ontario, Canada.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, we’re building the Ontario Line to keep people moving across the city with faster, more reliable transit,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Ontario Line is a game-changer for our economy, connecting more people to housing and supporting thousands of good-paying construction jobs at a time when we must protect Ontario workers and businesses from growing threats south of the border.”

With crews set to excavate more than 100,000 cubic meters (3.5 million cubic feet) of dirt and rock, the new Ontario Line platform at Queen Station will be built 40 meters (131 feet) below street level, directly beneath the existing Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Queen Station. It will be the busiest stop on the Ontario Line, serving over 15,000 riders during peak hours and significantly improving access to destinations throughout the downtown and across the Greater Toronto Area.

"We're excited to work with our partners in government to deliver the Ontario Line, which will vastly improve travel times and enable thousands of journeys across the city," said Metrolinx Interim President and CEO Michael Lindsay. "The start of excavation work at what will be the busiest station on this new line is an important milestone for the project."

Once complete, the 15.6-kilometer (9.7 mile) Ontario Line will have 15 stations, running from Exhibition Place through the downtown core and connecting to the Line 5 Eglinton at Don Mills Road. The line will offer more than 40 connections to other subway, bus, streetcar and regional train services, bringing 227,500 more people within walking distance of transit and reducing daily car trips by at least 28,000.

“We need to get Toronto moving for drivers, pedestrians and public transit users. The Ontario Line is a vital new public transit option that will alleviate congestion and help hundreds of thousands of Torontonians get to their destination faster," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “We are partnering together with the province to give riders better public transit options. I’m excited to celebrate this important milestone.”