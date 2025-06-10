L.A. Metro celebrates opening of LAX/Metro Transit Center station

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has opened the LAX/Metro Transit Center station. The agency says the station at the international airport will help sports fan from all over the world travel to major events coming to the city in the next few years, including the FIFA World Cup 26™, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The wait is over, Los Angeles,” said L.A. Metro Board Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “At long last, we are getting a train to LAX, and when the Automated People Mover (APM) finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through [L.A.] Metro.”

The opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center station marks the eighth project completed in L.A. Metro’s Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiative, a comprehensive plan to enhance the region’s transit infrastructure in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

L.A. Metro says the transit center embodies a large-scale open station concept, with continuous swooping canopies guiding users’ views through large open spaces. The station reinforces intuitive wayfinding and walking access to buses and light-rail trains and the soon-to-be-opened APM.

“The opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center is a major step forward in how we prepare Los Angeles to welcome the world,” said Los Angeles Mayor and L.A. Metro Board Member Karen Boss. “This is about more than bringing people to and from the airport. It’s about building a more connected, reliable and climate-conscious city for Angelenos and for the millions who will visit in the years ahead. I want to congratulate L.A. Metro for this accomplishment and look forward to their continued partnership.”

Located at Aviation Boulevard/96th St., the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station signifies the K Line is a fully functional connection in L.A. Metro’s network. Connecting the agency’s C and K rail lines, six bus lines and eight municipal bus lines, including Beach Cities, Big Blue Bus, Culver City Bus, GTrans, Torrance Transit and Los Angeles World Airports shuttles to and from the terminals, Metro Micro will also service the station. According to the agency, the LAX/Metro Transit Center station expands options for airport-area employees and travelers and decreases reliance on more costly options, such as taxis, rideshares or private vehicles.

“Not only is LAX one of the busiest airports in the world, it’s also an important job center for Angelenos, particularly for residents of South Los Angeles,” said L.A. County Supervisor and L.A. Metro Board Member Holly Mitchell. “The LAX/Metro Transit Center Station will serve an important role for visitors, residents and our vital airport-area employees.”

Featuring a bus plaza, bike hub and a customer service center, the agency says the station spans more than 1,100 feet from north to south. With the widest light-rail platform in the L.A. Metro system, its two main levels provide a welcoming, convenient and secure connection point, offering riders access to a wide array of destinations throughout Los Angeles County. According to L.A. Metro, the station features security coverage monitored 24/7 by security operations staff.

The agency notes the station also includes numerous environmentally friendly features such as energy-efficient lighting, landscaping with native plants and plans for further expansion to accommodate future growth.

According to L.A. Metro, when the APM opens and connects to L.A. Metro in 2026, riders will have a more direct, easier connection to L.A. Metro’s public transportation system, with a total of six stops – three in the terminal, one at the Metro/LAX Transit Center station, one at economy parking and one at the Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility, which is directly across the street from the transit center. As riders await access to the APM, Los Angeles World Airports will provide shuttles every 10 minutes. The shuttle schedule will be based on the operating schedules for the C and K light-rail lines and municipal bus routes serving the new station.

“For more than half a century, Angelenos have been dreaming about a rail connection to LAX airport – and that day has finally come,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Our LAX/Metro Transit Center Station not only enhances the travel experience for millions of visitors to Los Angeles, but also serves as a key piece of our ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable and efficient transportation network for our city. We look forward to welcoming millions of Angelenos and visitors to the LAX/Metro Transit Center in the coming months and years, and we can’t wait for the final link in the chain – LAX’s People Mover.”