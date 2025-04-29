L.A. Metro to open LAX/Metro Transit Center Station June 6

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) announced plans to open the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station to the public June 6.

This historic project not only will add a direct train connection to one of the busiest airports in the world, but it will also welcome visitors coming to Los Angeles for upcoming global events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl 2027 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

L.A. Metro explains this new station addresses a growing need throughout the Southland. LAX is one of the busiest airports in the U.S. In 2024, it handled over 76 million passengers, with approximately 200,000 passengers a day. It’s also one of the biggest origin and destination airports in the world, as millions of Southern Californians rely on LAX for long-haul and international flights.

The new transit center aims to help relieve congestion on surrounding streets. Located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th St., the LAX/Metro Transit Center offers riders dozens of convenient transit connections. The station serves two light-rail lines––the C and K lines––as well as several L.A. Metro and partner agency bus lines, including Beach Cities, Big Blue Bus, Culver City Bus, LAX FlyAway, GTrans and Torrance Transit. Riders will also find a bus plaza, a bike hub and restrooms, providing reliable alternatives to taxis, rideshares and private vehicles.

The LAX/Metro Transit Center is poised to transform the way people move through L.A. County. In 2026, the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) will open the Automated People Mover (APM), seamlessly connecting the airport terminals to the new station. Until then, LAWA will provide bus shuttles from the new station to the terminals.