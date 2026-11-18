Amtrak is expanding its Airo fleet with eight additional 10-car trainsets. The new trains, which are expected to begin entering service in 2031, will each seat more than 640 customers. The higher-capacity trains will build on the Airo fleet that will begin serving the Northeast Regional in late 2027.

“Demand for train travel isn’t slowing down, and neither are we,” said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. “For our customers, that means more seats, more availability when travel is busiest and more chances to find a fare that fits their budget.”

According to Amtrak, in fiscal year 2025, 15.2 million customers traveled on the Acela and Northeast Regional. With two additional cars, each train will offer about 34% more seats than the eight-car Airo trainsets planned for Northeast Regional service. New Amtrak Airo trainsets debuted on the Amtrak Cascades on Sept. 30.

In the past year, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has invested $465.8 million in federal funding to overhaul the customer experience at Washington Union Station, put over $200 million towards the revitalization of New York’s Penn Station and awarded Amtrak $2.05 billion to acquire 43 Made-in-America trainsets to replace Amtrak’s aging fleet. In April, Amtrak started the procurement process for its largest Long Distance train order in its history.

“Building on the historic expansion Amtrak has seen under President [Donald] Trump, these new trainsets will allow Amtrak to service thousands more annually, boosting profitability and supporting our hardworking rail workers and builders. In the last year alone, Amtrak has received over $2.5 billion for new trainsets across the country, as well as funding to revitalize flagship stations in America’s national and financial capitals–D.C. and New York, and we’re just getting started," said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy.

Airo trainsets are manufactured by Siemens Mobility at its facilities in Sacramento, Calif., and Lexington, N.C. More than 3,500 parts come from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 states, supporting manufacturing jobs well beyond the Northeast Corridor.

“These trainsets represent the work of skilled manufacturing, engineering and supply chain teams across our U.S. operations," said Siemens Mobility North America Managing Director Tobias Bauer. "Together, they are helping deliver the next generation of passenger rail technology while supporting reliable service for travelers nationwide."