Amtrak showcases new Airo trainset ahead of Cascades line launch later this year

As passenger rail demand increases, Amtrak is working to upgrade its fleet in what the organization calls one of the most comprehensive fleet overhauls in company history. Amtrak showcased the first new Airo train, a new generation of trains that the group is designing to improve the rider experience.

Amtrak says that the new trains are being designed with the passenger experience at the center, further noting that Airo trains are being built to deliver greater comfort, improved reliability and modern connectivity. More than just new equipment, Amtrak says the Airo fleet represents a nationwide modernization effort for the service. It says it’s doing this by expanding capacity while delivering a consistent experience across multiple corridors.

Where Airo begins and what’s next

Amtrak says that the first Airo trainsets are slated to enter service on the Amtrak Cascades, serving the Pacific Northwest corridor between Seattle, Portland, Ore., Vancouver, B.C., and Eugene, Ore. All eight Amtrak Cascades trainsets are expected to finish manufacturing in 2026.

The Northeast Regional will also experience milestones in 2026 as the first Airo trainsets for that route will complete production and begin testing, with revenue service expected to begin in 2027.

Airo and the bigger modernization picture

The rollout of the new Airo trains follows the launch of NextGen Acela on the Northeast Corridor in August 2025, serving more than 60,000 customers in the first month of passenger service. Amtrak says that together, these new trainsets show a shift in how the company serves customers by reshaping the travel experience today with NextGen Acela while laying the foundation for long-term growth with Airo.

Amtrak is currently planning for 83 Airo trainsets to be deployed across routes throughout the country in the coming years. Collectively, they will expand capacity, improve reliability and enhance the travel experience for passengers throughout the U.S. and Canada.