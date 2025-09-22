Amtrak, Union Station Redevelopment Corporation Board agree to restore USDOT’s control of Washington Union Station

Amtrak and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) Boards of Directors have agreed to terms on a renegotiated cooperative agreement to restore the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) control of Washington Union Station. In August, USDOT revealed its intentions to reclaim management to fix the station’s infrastructure and improve security.

“The American people have all seen how the mismanagement and neglect of our public transportation system by soft-on-crime leaders can lead to preventable tragedy,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy. “Thankfully, we have a president and department of transportation who will not tolerate lawlessness. Just five weeks into President [Donald] Trump's takeover of Washington, D.C., robberies are down 52%, car jackings are down by 38% and violent crime is down by 40% in the nation's capital. With a new agreement in place, we will make Union Station safer, cleaner and more financially stable. Our great capital deserves nothing less.”

USDOT says the terms of the cooperative agreement will enable the management changes necessary to:

Address state-of-good-repair projects.

Increase revenue through first-class retail, office and event space.

Improve security.

Enhance multimodal transportation uses.

Set the stage for increased private investment.

Create a family-friendly environment.

“Washington deserves a world class rail transportation hub without crime and vagrancy,” said Federal Railroad Administration Acting Administrator Drew Feeley. “This revitalization will not only beautify and secure the station, but also provide additional space to Amtrak that improves the passenger experience. Reasserting control of the facility will free up Amtrak to focus on its core mission of providing rail transportation.”

Amtrak President Rodger Harris says he is excited for the future of the station now that the agreement with USRC is signed.

“Today’s announcement by [US]DOT propels our mission to transform Union Station into the world-class gateway Washington deserves,” Harris said. “In partnership with USDOT and USRC, we’re committed to delivering a safer, cleaner and more seamless travel experience for every passenger. We’ve already made significant strides—welcoming over a dozen new retailers, bolstering Amtrak Police presence, rolling out station refresh and deep-clean initiatives and streamlining operations—and this new agreement accelerates that momentum.”

Under the collective agreement, as the owner of Washington Union Station, USDOT will:

Bring a one building approach to station management.

Improve security.

Focus short-term work on addressing a backlog of capital projects.

Promote a long-term vision of Union Station that leverages private investment and expertise and minimizes costs to the federal government.

Under USDOT’s direction, USRC will:

Operate the retail, office and event space, along with parking, to maximize revenue for reinvestment.

Provide Amtrak with new passenger areas, complemented by the new Acela trainsets.

Provide enhanced security to establish a family-friendly station, in cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies and Amtrak.

Restore the station to a state of good repair.

Amtrak will:

Return its Washington, D.C., offices to Washington Union Station.

Continue to provide a police presence, in coordination with USRC and federal agencies.

Leverage new space to create modern and attractive waiting areas.

Refocus on its operations to railroading, featuring Acela II trainsets.

“We appreciate this strategic decision from the department of transportation to designate Union Station Redevelopment Corporation with direct oversight of the station,” said USRC CEO Doug Carr. “USRC is well prepared to deliver benefits for the station, our passengers, the public and our partners. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with the FRA and Amtrak to identify and implement capital improvements related to the station, including its retail operations, as we continue to enhance the Union Station experience for all users.”