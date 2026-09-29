Airo trainsets to begin passenger service on Amtrak Cascades Sept. 30

New Amtrak Airo trainsets will make their debut on the Amtrak Cascades on Sept. 30, marking the first phase of Airo’s introduction between Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland and Eugene, Ore. As the rollout continues, Amtrak says additional trainsets will enter service through early 2027.

“The arrival of the new Airo fleet marks an exciting moment for the Amtrak Cascades and passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest,” said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. “This is an important milestone not only for Amtrak Cascades customers, but for Amtrak’s broader effort to modernize and expand passenger rail across the country.”

According to Amtrak, the trains feature more than 300 seats per trainset, along with a range of features that enhance the onboard experience, including:

Enhanced comfort: Ergonomically designed seating with adjustable headrests, panoramic windows, enhanced lighting and modern interiors.

More ways to stay connected: Complimentary Wi-Fi, individual power outlets and USB ports and digital customer information displays.

Improved accessibility: Accessible seating and features throughout the train, automated steps, enhanced wayfinding and six restrooms with touchless controls.

“Oregon continues to reach record train ridership, and we are proud to partner with Amtrak to bring their new trains to the Pacific Northwest,” said Oregon Department of Transportation Interim Director Chris Warner. “Amtrak Cascades offers Oregonians and visitors a chance to leave I-5 traffic behind and enjoy some of the most beautiful scenery in the country. We look forward to welcoming the new trains and giving even more people the opportunity to experience passenger rail in Oregon.”

Amtrak has ordered eight Airo trainsets for the Amtrak Cascades, along with two new locomotives and a spare cab car. The first of the eight trainsets for the Cascades route arrived and entered testing in the Pacific Northwest in May. As additional trainsets enter service, Amtrak says Airo trains will continue expanding across the route, ultimately replacing the existing Amtrak Cascades fleet.

“These new Amtrak Cascades trains are a game-changer for rail travel in the Pacific Northwest,” said Washington State Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith. “They bring improved reliability, comfort and amenities to one of the most scenic rail corridors in the country. We’re particularly excited to be the first in the nation to introduce these new trains into service."

The trainsets are manufactured in the U.S. by Siemens Mobility, who was awarded a contract valued at $3.4 billion to manufacture Amtrak’s new intercity trainsets in 2021.

“Airo represents the next level for American passenger rail, built on a proven platform that combines innovation, comfort and accessibility," said Siemens Mobility North America CEO Tobias Bauer. "Designed and assembled in the USA, as this fleet expands nationwide, its impact will be measured not only by new technology, but by the millions of passenger journeys it makes possible.”

A July report from the Amtrak Office of Inspector General revealed the company should develop well-supported business cases, engage stakeholders early and establish realistic requirements as it undertakes the three largest rolling stock acquisitions in its history—including the Airo program, the NextGen Acela program and a multi-billion-dollar long distance fleet replacement effort.

In August, Amtrak began construction on a new maintenance facility for the Airo trainsets at Sunnyside Yard in Long Island City, N.Y.