Alstom purchases property in Delaware to provide services, maintenance for Amtrak’s NextGen Acela high-speed passenger trains

Alstom has purchased a 20-acre property in Newark, Del., where the company will provide services and maintenance for Amtrak’s NextGen Acela high-speed passenger trains. Alstom is investing more than $55 million to acquire and improve the property and will employ approximately 100 people at this site once it is operational.

Alstom says the site was chosen in part because of its direct access to the Northeast Corridor railroad tracks and will play a key role in fulfilling Alstom’s Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) with Amtrak. Alstom will construct a new maintenance facility at the site that will be large enough to service two trainsets at a time, along with a third outdoor track for storage.

“The Newark site will be central to ensuring the long-term performance and reliability of America’s fastest and most technologically advanced trains under our care,” said Alstom Americas President and CEO Michael Keroullé. “This site will support the local economy through added tax revenue and a total of 100 jobs. We are proud to continue operating in Delaware and we remain deeply committed to investing in our American operations to serve the U.S. market.”

The new facility is expected to open in summer 2028. In addition to the new building, Alstom will adapt an existing warehouse on the property for storage and offices for a parts distribution center, which is currently located in the nearby city of New Castle, Del. The 50 employees from that site, which serves the first-generation Acela, will eventually be moved to the new facility in Newark and another 50 people will be hired for the expanded scope of work. Alstom is working with New Castle County officials and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to bring the project to fruition. Alstom manufactured the NextGen Acelas for Amtrak at its campus in Hornell, N.Y.

“We are delighted to welcome Alstom to the neighborhood as they build this brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, which will provide long-term technical support and maintenance of our NextGen Acela fleet,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President Capital Delivery Laura Mason. “Having our partners here in ‘The First State’ is a great way to enhance our collaboration, improve the local economy and create jobs in America.”