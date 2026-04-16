Amtrak starts procurement process for largest Long Distance train order in company history

Amtrak has started the procurement process for its largest Long Distance train order, as the company has issued a formal request for suppliers to bid on the new Long Distance fleet replacement contract. Amtrak says it plans to announce the selected supplier by the end of 2027 following an extensive evaluation.

The company says the fleet replacement program was developed in close coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration, with the goal of modernizing overnight and cross-country travel for a fleet that includes many cars today approaching nearly 50 years of operations. The program calls for more than 800 new railcars across 14 routes.

Amtrak says its Long Distance fleet replacement strategy prioritizes fleet standardization, broadens competition among potential car builders, reduces program risk and accelerates the replacement of aging passenger cars that today approach nearly half-a-century of service. Under the plan, all long-distance routes will transition to a universal single-level fleet, replacing the mix of bi-level and single-level equipment.

Procurement of new long-distance passenger cars represents one piece of Amtrak’s broader systemwide fleet modernization program. Amtrak continues to receive new high-powered ALC-42 locomotives for long-distance service, with 79 of 125 units delivered to date. New NextGen Acela trains launched last fall and the new Airo fleet will begin service on Amtrak Cascades in 2026, followed by the Northeast Regional and other short- and mid-distance routes in the coming years.