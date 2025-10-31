New York Penn Station Transformation Project reaches key milestones

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has reached three key milestones in the New York Penn Station Transformation Project that keeps construction on track to break ground by the end of 2027.

The milestones are:

The release of the solicitation for the Transformation Project’s master developer, inviting interested parties to submit their letters of interest through Amtrak’s procurement portal. The selection of Public-Private Partnership (P3) advisors to help structure the P3 project approach and agreements and transform the station into a modern facility: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is the legal advisor and KPMG is the financial advisor. In addition, AKRF was brought on board as the project’s environmental consultant. The initiation of the project’s Service Optimization Study to analyze ways to accommodate passenger service growth at New York Penn Station and the surrounding region.

“We’re rebuilding Penn Station on Trump time and we are tapping our partners in the private sector to make it happen on time and on budget,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy. “Under President [Donald] Trump, USDOT is cutting through the red tape to meet our ambitious timeline, and I’m confident we’ll bring together the greatest minds to create an unmatched symbol of American architecture and infrastructure for visitors and daily commuters to enjoy for decades to come.”

Amtrak says the advisors will help elevate the experience at the station for Americans and visitors alike and will also support the shaping of a P3 strategy to attract private investment, streamline approvals and evaluate innovative solutions.

“This will be one of the biggest and most significant construction projects in U.S. history, and we want the most skilled and knowledgeable partners to help make it a success,” said Special Advisor to the Amtrak Board Andy Byford. “By working with the private sector, we will be working with advisors who focus on the project’s goals while minimizing costs for taxpayers.”

Timeline of the project

April 2025: Duffy announced USDOT and Amtrak were taking control of the Penn Station overhaul from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). As part of the announcement, USDOT withdrew $72 million in grant funding.

May 2025: Andy Byford was appointed as special advisor to the Amtrak Board of Directors to oversee the redevelopment of New York Penn Station

Andy Byford was appointed as special advisor to the Amtrak Board of Directors to oversee the redevelopment of New York Penn Station August 2025: USDOT and Amtrak announced the project’s schedule and a $43 million federal grant to jumpstart the work, supporting project development and the solicitation of a master developer, as well as permitting and preliminary engineering work.

September 2025: Duffy also announced the reclaimed management of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station.

According to Amtrak, in fiscal year 2024, New York Penn Station welcomed more than 12 million guests, nearly 18% of total Amtrak ridership and nearly 45% of Northeast Corridor ridership. The station supports more than 1,000 daily train movements between Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and Long Island Rail Road across 21 tracks.