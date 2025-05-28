Andy Byford to take lead on Amtrak’s Penn Station redevelopment project

Andy Byford was appointed as special advisor to the Amtrak Board of Directors to oversee the redevelopment of New York Penn Station. In this role, Byford will report directly to the Amtrak directors and coordinate closely with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as he oversees the Penn Station project through a master developer public-private partnership.

“Thanks to President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, America is building again,” said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We’re thrilled to have Andy oversee the redevelopment and modernization of this vital transit hub. Andy shares our dedication to keeping costs down and completing this project on time. Together we’ll work to deliver a brand-new Penn Station that is safe, clean and worthy of the American people.”

Byford is a seasoned transportation professional who has experience with major metropolitan public transportation systems in New York City, Toronto, London and Sydney. He has been with Amtrak for a few years in as a senior vice president, and he now assumes a key leadership position.

“Consistent with President Trump’s leadership and savvy approach to real estate, we’re ensuring accountability for critical infrastructure projects,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary Steven Bradbury. “By vesting responsibility with Amtrak Board Special Advisor Andy Byford, USDOT is setting the stage for a transformational public-private investment which will revitalize Penn Station as a spectacular, safe and reliable passenger rail gateway.”

The redevelopment of New York Penn Station includes:

Renovating and modernizing the station.

Increasing concourse capacity and access.

Enabling safer and more efficient station operations.

Accommodating passenger service growth.

Delivering a world-class experience for users.

Last month, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) notified the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Amtrak that the Penn Station Capacity Expansion and Reconstruction project will now solely be led by Amtrak under a single grant. In a letter to MTA, FRA noted that “initiating the environmental review for the [project] has determined the necessary planning for reconstruction and expansion of Penn Station will be conducted under a single grant, led by Amtrak.”

MTA Chief of Policy and External Relations John J. McCarthy added, “This is good news. [New York] Gov. [Kathy] Hochul has welcomed the Trump Administration’s decision to step up and make good on its commitment to advance and finance this project. We look forward to working with Andy Byford, who understands the importance of mass transit and was a strong supporter throughout our battle to implement congestion pricing in New York.”