Austin Transit Partnership Board approves Stadler as vehicle manufacturer for Austin Light Rail system

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) Board has approved the light-rail vehicle manufacturer for the Austin Light Rail system. The action from the board includes procurement of light-rail vehicles and associated support equipment.

As part of the delivery partner team, STV serves as the vehicle project manager for ATP, assisting with the procurement of the future fleet and coordinating integration between the vehicles and key elements of the system, including track, station, power, signaling and maintenance facility design. The firm also supports program management and other key delivery activities across the broader initiative.

“This milestone brings Austin closer to delivering a modern light-rail system that will reshape how people move,” said STV Senior Engineer and ATP Light-rail Vehicle Director Matthew Bertrand, PE, PMP. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to help advance a program that will expand mobility, strengthen connectivity and support Austin’s continued growth for generations to come.”

When complete, the all-electric train system will include 15 stations across roughly 10 miles, connecting major employment centers, educational institutions and highly visited destinations in the city of Austin, Texas.

ATP selected Stadler as the preferred vehicle manufacturer following a competitive procurement process that evaluated experience, technical approach and design innovation. The approval allows ATP to begin preliminary design and coordination activities, bringing the vehicle supplier into the program as development of the broader light-rail system continues.

STV says the future fleet is being designed to deliver a more accessible, comfortable and efficient passenger experience. Features under consideration include level boarding for improved accessibility, spacious interiors with clear sightlines, multiple doors to enable faster passenger flow and flexible areas to accommodate bicycles, luggage and strollers. Each vehicle is expected to carry approximately 240 passengers, helping the system meet growing transportation demand across the region. The community will have the opportunity to provide input on various design elements of the vehicles.

According to STV, the vehicle procurement package represents one of the final major contract awards needed to establish the system’s foundational elements. Earlier this year, ATP selected progressive design-build contractors for both the light-rail system and the Operations and Maintenance Facility, further advancing the program toward construction and delivery of the city’s first light-rail system.