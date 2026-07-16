Austin Transit Partnership selects Stadler as light-rail vehicle supplier

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has selected Stadler US Inc. to provide light-rail vehicles for the Austin Light Rail system.

ATP says that Stadler was identified as the highest-ranked firm following a competitive procurement process that evaluated elements, including experience, personnel qualifications, technical approach and design innovation.

“ATP is excited to have Stadler join the Austin Light Rail team to design a vehicle with features never before delivered in the United States,” said ATP CEO Greg Canally. “The action today demonstrates our commitment to build a light-rail system that is right for Austin as ATP advances toward construction in 2027.”

ATP notes that this award marks the conclusion of a series of major procurements over 18 months outlined in its delivery plan and keeps Austin Light Rail on track. The contract award approved by the board allows ATP to execute a fixed-price contract with Stadler for design coordination, design, manufacturing, testing and delivery of light-rail vehicles. The agency also notes that having the vehicle designer under contract now will allow for timely coordination with the teams that are currently designing the overall light-rail system and operations and maintenance facility.

The 21 light-rail vehicles will be based on Stadler’s model, CITYLINK, which features a modern body and interior with design features that work to create an open, passenger-friendly experience. The CITYLINK trains incorporate a low-floor design throughout most of the train that eliminates steps within the aisle of the train. This feature, combined with level boarding from the station platform, is designed to create a fully accessible experience for passengers. This body style has been used in recent Stadler deliveries, like in the company’s U.S. home city in Salt Lake City, where the Utah Transit Authority has recently doubled its order for its TRAX service.

The low-floor design features higher ceilings and less obstruction in walkways. Large windows allow for clearer sightlines into and from the train, supporting safety and connectedness to the surrounding environment. Longer trains with multiple doorways maximize the passenger capacity to move more people, both daily and during special events.

“Stadler’s CITYLINK platform is setting a new benchmark—defining what the next generation of light-rail vehicles can be in the United States,” said Stadler US CEO Martin Ritter. “Together with Austin Transit Partnership, we are helping shape a new era of transit in Austin, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.”

Each train is designed to carry approximately 240 passengers, including seating areas and space for standing passengers. The design will also include ADA-compliant zones and flexible multi-purpose areas for bikes, luggage and strollers. The design process is set to include opportunities for the Austin community to provide input on elements such as vehicle color schemes, seating configurations, accessibility features and wayfinding elements to make a well-tailored rider experience.

“Throughout the implementation of Austin Light Rail, ATP has put the rider and community experience at the center of every project decision," said ATP Board Chair Veronica Castro de Barrera. "I’m delighted to know that Stadler has prioritized full accessibility of their vehicles and robust community engagement as a part of their proposal and am enthusiastic to continue to advance Austin Light Rail.”

The ATP Board authorized an initial work authorization of $39 million for preliminary work under the approved contract that provides a contracting approach for federal readiness and risk management while the project progresses through federal funding process. The funding for this authorization is available through existing Proposition A revenues. Additional work beyond this initial amount is said by ATP to require future action by its board of directors, with a total fixed-price contract not to exceed $352 million.

Austin’s first light-rail system is set to feature 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment, with all-electric trains running every five to 10 minutes throughout most of the day. The system is designed to be fully expandable to support future growth.