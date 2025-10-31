UTA expands Stadler Citylink light-rail vehicle order

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced its plans to purchase 20 additional Citylink light-rail vehicles after its initial order of 20 vehicles placed last year. This stock is custom designed for UTA’s TRAX service, serving the community of Salt Lake City and surrounding area. Stadler will manufacture the vehicles for UTA at its Salt Lake City facility.

TRAX contract grows

The UTA Board approved the additional purchase as part of the agency’s TRAX Forward project, a plan to expand transit services throughout the region over the next 10 years. UTA selected Stadler as its vehicle supplier for the TRAX service when it made its initial purchase in 2024.

Funded in part via a Federal Transit Administration grant, the original $129 million contract included 20 Citylink vehicles, with options for the agency to order up to 60 more. With this latest order, UTA has brought the total number of vehicles on order to 40.

“Following a competitive selection process, UTA is proud to partner with Stadler to deliver the next generation of UTA’s light rail vehicles,” said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox. “Stadler’s Utah-based facility gives us the rare advantage of working directly with our manufacturer to refine and optimize vehicle performance during production. These low-floor, fully accessible TRAX cars will enhance the customer experience, improve comfort and support our growing ridership. As we look ahead to the future of TRAX, these new vehicles position UTA to serve Utah’s expanding communities for many years to come.”

Passenger-friendly design

The Citylink light-rail vehicles offer easier boarding for all riders, including those with mobility challenges, as they feature a low-floor layout. Stadler notes the vehicles offer low vibration, reliability and a 22-year performance record.

“UTA’s decision to expand its fleet with additional Stadler trains reflects the strength of our local partnership,” said Stadler U.S. CEO Martin Ritter “These vehicles represent a new era of modern, forward-thinking infrastructure and contribute to Salt Lake City’s vision of becoming a leader in urban transit innovation.”