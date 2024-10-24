Stadler to supply 80 new light-rail vehicles for UTA’s TRAX service.

Stadler has agreed to supply 80 new light-rail vehicles for the Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) TRAX service in and around Salt Lake City. Stadler, which was selected by UTA through a competitive procurement, is set to build the vehicles at its Salt Lake City manufacturing site, which was established in 2016 when the company expanded to North America from Europe. The order is Stadler’s first large light-rail contract in North America and the first serial contract in Utah.

“After a competitive and comprehensive procurement process, Stadler was selected for UTA’s next generation of TRAX vehicles, offering a low-floor, all accessible boarding that will comfortably carry 14 percent more passengers than our current fleet,” said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox. “The location of Stadler’s manufacturing facility in Utah provides a unique opportunity for UTA to work directly with our equipment supplier and fast track adjustments that develop throughout the build process. With a 25-year-old TRAX system and ridership already up 17 percent this year systemwide, these new vehicles will help UTA modernize and expand its light-rail system for generations to come.”

The first Stadler light-rail train in the U.S.

The initial $129 million contract is for 20 new Stadler Citylink light-rail cars and funded, in part, by a Federal Transit Administration grant. Pending additional funding, Stadler notes it includes options for 60 additional vehicles, all built in accordance with federal Buy America requirements. Stadler says the Citylink light-rail vehicle can be modified to meet customers’ needs and requirements and offers maximum accessibility in part due to its low-floor design.

“Building streetcars for Salt Lake City is another milestone for Stadler. The UTA order is the first light-rail order in the United States for Stadler and the first large Citylink order outside the European continent. We are convinced that the Citylink will be well received by customers here,” said Stadler CEO Markus Bernsteiner.

“Salt Lake City is our home in the U.S., and the opportunity to build trains for our community is a massive honor. Most of our workforce and their families live in and around Salt Lake City and will ride these new trains so the excitement can be felt throughout our entire facility today. We are thrilled to partner with UTA, as they modernize their TRAX network to provide a state-of-the-art public transit system built by Utahns for Utahns,” said Martin Ritter, CEO, Stadler, U.S.