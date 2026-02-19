Austin Transit Partnership selects Austin Rail Constructors for Austin Light Rail project

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) Board has selected Austin Rail Constructors (ARC) as its development partner for Austin Light Rail, which is expected to begin construction in 2027. The selection enables ATP to begin pre-construction activities and advance the final design for Austin Light Rail under the first phase of what will be a multibillion-dollar contract.

“This is a big, important milestone for Austin Light Rail,” said ATP CEO Greg Canally. “ATP is highly focused on delivering this much needed mobility investment for Austin, and with this contract now in place, we are on track to begin construction in 2027. Not only is Austin getting this major transit project, but we are also creating thousands of jobs and economic opportunity here in Texas.”

ARC—a joint venture between firms Stacy Witbeck and Sundt Construction—will construct nearly every aspect of the system, including the transitway, tracks, systems, stations, bridges, traffic signals, utilities, drainage structures and streetscape improvements.

The team forming for the project is comprised of industry leaders with local, national and international experience delivering complex transit and infrastructure projects, including McKalla Station, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and national rail projects in Arizona, Hawaii and Utah. Several Texas-based contractors are also represented within ARC’s subcontractor team.

“Austin Rail Constructors is ready to deliver light rail for Austin,” said ARC Project Manager Armando Tiscareño. “We’re bringing together the best local builders and designers alongside international experts. We have a flexible and collaborative approach to this complex project in the heart of Austin while creating significant opportunities for local employment and business growth. We’re committed to building the world-class light rail system Austin deserves.”

ATP notes that ARC was selected following a competitive procurement process that evaluated elements including firms’ experience, personnel qualifications, technical approach and design innovation.

ATP completed the procurement in approximately one year. Prior to issuing formal solicitations, ATP says it engaged industry through a request for information process, including feedback on contracting documents, to encourage competition. ATP also structured the procurement process in a way designed to encourage early coordination between major firms and local businesses that would be collaborating on the project, hosting industry networking events to foster opportunities for small and local businesses to participate.

As design advances and construction is authorized, ARC notes that it will competitively bid portions of the work, creating opportunities for local and statewide businesses, subcontractors, material suppliers, specialty contractors and small businesses to get in on the project.

“Austin is building the transportation system our growing city demands,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “Selecting a construction partner is a major step forward in delivering the voter-mandated transit system and will provide infrastructure careers for thousands in our region. This milestone reflects real progress toward improving mobility, supporting long-term affordability and strengthening our economy.”

ATP says that the design-build model it has chosen brings the final construction partner on sooner with the goal of earlier alignment, preventing what could be expensive change orders and future construction delays. In the coming year, ATP will work with ARC, providing current designs and feedback collected from the community. ARC notes it will then incorporate that input on scope, schedule, cost, constructability and design innovation for the project.

Austin’s first light rail system is being designed to feature 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment and consist of all-electric trains running every five to 10 minutes throughout most of the day.