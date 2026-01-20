FTA issues record of decision for Austin Light Rail’s final environmental impact statement

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has issued a record of decision for Austin Light Rail’s final environmental impact statement (FEIS). The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) notes the record of decision affirms compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and allows ATP to continue in the federal funding process, as well as advance more detailed project work.

“Completing the final environmental impact statement and earning the FTA’s record of decision in under two years is a major achievement for Austin Transit Partnership and the community we serve,” said ATP CEO Greg Canally. “We’re grateful for the FTA’s partnership and guidance throughout this process and proud of the work our team has done to deliver a thorough environmental review on an accelerated timeline. This has established a best practice that can be replicated for other mega projects.”

According to the ATP, completion of the record of decision signifies that the federal government has formally accepted the project’s environmental analysis, community engagement and technical planning to date, demonstrating project readiness, strong federal partnership and continued progress toward federal funding. The decision itself allows ATP to advance elements of the project such as more advanced design and early construction activity for utilities.

ATP says it reached the record of decision in less than two years, aligning with the current FTA administration’s goal to streamline and improve how large public infrastructure projects are delivered.

“This is a big, important step for Austin and our city’s future affordability and mobility,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “It’s easy to get lost in the language and mumbo-jumbo of federal codes and regulations with shorthand wording like new starts, record of decision and NEPA, but there’s a pretty clear bottom line: Austin Transit Partnership has the Austin Light Rail program right on track toward construction, and it’s doing it with an impressive, streamlined efficiency.”

Watson goes on to add the project would not have advanced this far this quickly without the support of the community.

“I deeply appreciate the Federal Transit Administration’s work and partnership,” Watson said. “I also want to recognize the work Austin Transit Partnership and our community have done to move this project ahead. This milestone keeps the voter-mandated Austin Light Rail moving forward and will strengthen our economy, create more jobs for Texas and deliver safer, more reliable transit for our community.”

According to the ATP, the FEIS confirms recommendations for the project previously shared during a formal review period of the draft environmental impact statement, including a new downtown station near Wooldridge Square, a bridge across Lady Bird Lake incorporating a bike and pedestrian connection and an elevated Waterfront Station to improve system reliability and rider experience. On East Riverside, refined station locations are located within an urban greenway.

In February, ATP is set to award the construction contract for the project. Upon award, ATP says the contractors will help shape and build nearly every aspect of the system, including the transitway, tracks, systems, stations, bridges, traffic signals, utilities, drainage structures and streetscape.