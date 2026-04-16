Austin Transit Partnership taps Kiewit Austin Partnership for operations and maintenance facility construction

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has chosen Kiewit Austin Partnership (KAP)—a joint venture made up of Kiewit Building Group Inc. (Kiewit) and Austin Commercial—as the design-build contractor for the system’s new operations and maintenance facility. The new facility is set to support daily operations and long-term system performance, according to the agency.

ATP notes board approval enables it to begin pre-construction activities to begin on the project, including advancing design, initiating permitting and preparing the site for future construction.

“This is another major step forward, and we now have the full construction team that will deliver Austin’s light rail system,” said ATP CEO Greg Canally. “The operations and maintenance facility is integral to the success of the system—it’s where trains are maintained, cleaned and prepared for service each day. By bringing together a world-class construction partner with deep local experience, we are setting this project up for long-term success while creating jobs and economic opportunity across Central Texas.”

ATP says that the KAP team represents a strategic partnership between Kiewit, a global player in infrastructure construction and Austin Commercial, a local firm with experience delivering complex projects in Austin, including Q2 Stadium and Circuit of the Americas. Together, the transit partnership notes, the team brings a combination of international expertise and local knowledge, with the goal of designing and building the facility to meet the needs of both the transit system and the community it supports.

“Kiewit brings extensive experience delivering complex transit infrastructure and design-build projects across North America,” said Kiewit Building Group Inc. Executive Vice President Mike Johnson. “We’re proud to support this important investment in Austin’s mobility and deliver a high-quality project that will serve the community for years to come.”

The operations and maintenance facility is where Austin’s light rail vehicles will be stored, serviced and dispatched. The facility will also serve as a workplace for operators, maintenance crews and support staff who will keep the system running safely and efficiently.

“Austin Commercial is pleased to serve the city of Austin and ATP as part of the Kiewit Austin Partnership,” said Austin Commercial Senior Vice President for Central Texas Jack Archer. “Having lived and worked in Austin for more than 40 years, we’re committed to delivering a project that serves this community with excellence.”

ATP says that KAP was selected after being identified as the highest-ranked firm following a rigorous, competitive procurement process that evaluated elements including firms’ experience, personnel qualifications, technical approach and design innovation.

“ATP continues to deliver this major investment with an eye on how we can learn from and improve on other mega projects,” said ATP Board Chair Veronica Castro de Barrera. “As with the previous solicitation, ATP involved the industry early to encourage competition and structure the process to foster partnerships between national firms and local businesses. Looking ahead, awarding the light-rail vehicle contract will be another key step, and we remain laser focused on delivering a system that serves Austin for generations.”

The selected team includes approximately 10 subcontractors for the design phase of work—roughly half in the Austin region—and is designed to provide more opportunities for local businesses to participate in construction. The facility project is expected to support thousands of jobs during design and construction, including roles for architects, engineers, skilled construction trades and suppliers, according to ATP. Further, ATP notes that once the new facility is operational, it’s expected to create hundreds of long-term careers in operations and maintenance, contributing to Austin’s growing workforce and economy.

Following board approval, ATP notes that KAP will begin work immediately, co-locating in its office to advance design, conducting field investigations, coordinating utilities and preparing permitting packages. ATP says these efforts will help optimize the project’s design, constructability, schedule and cost to ensure readiness for future construction.

The operations and maintenance facility is being designed with a strong focus on integration with its surrounding environment, according to ATP. The facility is being “thoughtfully planned” to be a good neighbor, incorporating design elements that prioritize safety, functionality and a high-quality work environment for employees, according to ATP.

Austin’s first light-rail system will feature 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment, with all-electric trains running every five to 10 minutes throughout most of the day. The system is designed to be fully expandable to support future growth.