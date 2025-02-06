Austin Transit Partnership issues procurement for design and construction services for Austin Light Rail Phase 1

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) released a request for information (RFI) for industry feedback on Austin Light Rail Phase 1’s largest procurement, which will seek partners to provide design and construction services for the project’s transitway, tracks, systems, stations, bridges, traffic signals, utilities, drainage structures and streetscape. The contract is expected to extend through the duration of design, construction and opening for service, planned for 2033.

The Austin Light Rail Phase 1 project will feature all-electric trains running every five to 10 minutes most of the day, connecting people to major job centers, education hubs and iconic destinations throughout Austin, Texas. ATP notes the project includes 15 stations along a nearly 10-mile alignment, miles of new pedestrian and cycling paths and a new bridge across Lady Bird Lake.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027.

“Today marks an important milestone for Austin Light Rail, as we begin to transition to the final design and construction phase of the project,” said ATP Executive Director Greg Canally. “Working closely with ATP, the partners selected for this contract will help shape and deliver nearly every aspect of Austin’s first light-rail system and play a critical role in the project’s success.”

ATP says it will build Austin Light Rail Phase 1 using a progressive design-build delivery model that enables the organization to closely collaborate with industry partners through:

Innovation of design solutions that balance technical requirements with Austin’s unique needs.

Design with constructability at the forefront to keep Austin moving while the project is being built.

Integration of latest construction costs into design development to align with the project budget.

ATP notes the RFI is designed to strengthen competition for the opportunity and provide potential partners with more information to assemble the best teams in their pursuit of the work. Businesses have until March 19 to provide feedback to the RFI.

As part of the process, ATP will host a Connect and Build: Partnerships for Austin Light Rail event on Feb. 26, offering networking opportunities to connect small firms with prime contractors intending to pursue the upcoming final design and construction contract in June.

ATP says Austin Light Rail Phase 1 is expected to create or support hundreds of thousands of jobs, and data show that more than 2,000 Texas businesses across the state can provide the goods and services needed to build Austin Light Rail and could compete to do business with ATP.