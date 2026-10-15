CTDOT unveils New Windsor Locks station

The newly constructed Windsor Locks Train Station is set to open for CTrail Hartford Line and Amtrak service starting Oct. 18.

The new station relocates passenger rail and bus service from the south of the town’s downtown area to a more centralized location near Main Street—close to housing, businesses, Windsor Locks Town Hall and the Windsor Locks Public Library. It also includes expanded bus service to Bradley International Airport, providing weekday and new weekend connections to the airport.

“We built this new station to correct the missing link in the redevelopment of downtown Windsor Locks, connecting residents to jobs and travelers to Bradley International Airport and beyond,” said Connecticut Gov. Greg Lamont. “Bringing rail and bus service into the heart of downtown encourages new housing and private investment and supports the town’s growth for generations.”

The new station provides 160 parking spaces, electric vehicle chargers, bicycle racks and a dedicated bus pickup and drop-off area. An approximately 500-foot platform allows fully accessible, level boarding while a 9,500-square-foot station utility building supports operations and passenger access.

Passenger amenities include:

Heated waiting areas

Overhead canopies

An electric snow melting system

Wi-Fi

Seating

Ticket vending machines

Passenger information displays

Emergency call boxes.

The overall $121.2 million project includes $46.1 million for station and roadway improvements and $75.1 million for track and pedestrian bridge improvements, funded with approximately 85% state funds and 15% federal funds.

The city says the investment supports Main Street revitalization and builds on nearby housing developments, including Montgomery Mill and Trinity Financial’s planned transit-oriented development.

“With 43,000 passenger trips expected annually by 2030, Windsor Locks will become a regional transportation hub connecting rail, bus service and Bradley International Airport for travel across Connecticut and the Northeast,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Thank you to Governor Lamont, the Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak for bringing passenger rail and bus service into downtown Windsor Locks and helping transform the town’s future.”

The project includes approximately 1,800 feet of Main Street reconstruction, with improved sidewalks, drainage, traffic signals and a multiuse trail for walking and bicycling. A new pedestrian bridge over the Windsor Locks Canal connects the Main Street trail to the Canal Trail.

Railroad improvements include reconstruction and realignment of approximately 5,700 feet of track one and construction of approximately 4,400 feet of new bypass track two. Upgraded signals, railroad crossings and train control systems will improve safety, reliability and operational flexibility.

CTDOT is coordinating this work with Amtrak, which owns the rail line and is a major partner in the project. Track construction remains underway, with full project completion anticipated in spring 2028.

“Congratulations to the Town of Windsor Locks, our partners at CTDOT and everyone who will benefit from this station for years to come,” said Amtrak Vice President Infrastructure Delivery Warren LeBeau. “Together, we’ve created a new, modern and accessible station for customers, built improved infrastructure that strengthens the railroad, and providing better connections for residents, commuters [and] visitors all while supporting future growth in Windsor Locks and throughout the region.”

CTtransit routes 24, 96E and 905 Express will serve the new station. Route 24 provides daily connections to Bradley International Airport, with trips to Terminal A taking approximately 12 minutes and buses operating every 20 minutes on weekdays and every 40 minutes on weekends.

Rail and bus service at the new station begins Oct. 18, with 31 weekday trains, 23 trains on Saturdays and 24 trains on Sundays, scheduled to begin at 6:19 a.m. on weekends and 4:53 a.m. on weekdays.