SMART, STV celebrate opening of new commuter rail station in Windsor

STV celebrated the opening of the new Windsor commuter rail station and 3.2-mile extension with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) in Windsor, Calif.

STV provided comprehensive design services for the Windsor extension, including rail, civil and structural engineering, station architecture, bridge and roadway design and non-motorized pathway integration. The project includes approximately 3.2 miles of reconstructed railroad track between the existing terminus at the Sonoma County Airport Station and downtown Windsor and features a newly built train station, five rebuilt rail bridges over streambeds, two pedestrian bridges, a pedestrian underpass, a new parking facility and a fully integrated non-motorized pathway alongside the track. The team also upgraded five railroad grade crossings with enhanced lighting and modern safety infrastructure.

“The opening of the new Windsor Station marks a significant step toward completing a regional rail vision more than 30 years in the making,” said STV Vice President and Engineering Director Andrew Sokol. “STV is proud of our long-standing partnership with SMART, and we are excited to help them bring newer, safer and more resilient regional rail options to the North Bay communities.”

STV says the Windsor extension is a key milestone in SMART’s larger plan to complete a 70-mile passenger rail corridor with 16 planned stops stretching from Larkspur to Cloverdale. The extension will enhance regional connectivity, support local tourism and advance the goal of delivering sustainable, multimodal transportation solutions to North Bay cities. To date, STV says it has designed 45 of the 48 miles of the SMART corridor, including 11 stations, more than 30 bridges and 80 grade crossings.