CTDOT begins Waterbury train station redevelopment

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, announced the commencement of construction of the Waterbury Station redevelopment. The project seeks to improve the train station’s accessibility, enhance the ridership experience for passengers and revitalize the community connection to the historic Union Station building.

“This is an investment in Waterbury’s long-term growth,” Gov. Lamont said. “For too long, the city’s train station has lacked the basic amenities riders need. This redevelopment will build on the Waterbury Branch’s ridership success and help power downtown Waterbury’s continued revitalization.”

Being overseen by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), the $35.2 million revitalization project plays a central role in the Lamont Administration’s goal to modernize all six stations on the Waterbury Branch Line of the Metro-North Railroad with more accessible infrastructure. Station upgrades will include a new, high-level platform, video displays that will show real-time arrivals, upgraded security features and a new 1,600 square foot passenger area in the Union Station building.

“This project reopens Union Station to the public for the first time in decades, restoring access to a historic building while bringing the station into full ADA compliance,” Eucalitto said. “With modern amenities, we’re delivering the kind of 21st century transit experience riders deserve. Thank you to Gov. Lamont, the Federal Transit Administration, and our other federal, state and regional partners for believing in this long-awaited redevelopment.”

The redeveloped platform is designed to be 350 feet long and will support four-car boarding, meeting compliance with ADA standards. The platforms will also feature ticket vending machines, real-time displays, improved lighting and more space to wait for trains. The revitalized Union Station waiting area will host seating, restrooms, improved security that will include cameras and customer information displays. Both CTDOT and Metro-North will have offices located on the mezzanine level, and elevators will be added to connect all three floors of the station.

While the station is being reconstructed, CTDOT will offer replacement bus service to minimize disruptions. Indoor waiting area construction will begin in November 2025, with platform work starting in the beginning of 2026. The revitalized waiting area is planned to open in the fall of 2026.