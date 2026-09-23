CTDOT, city of New Haven to upgrade New Haven Union Station

Connecticut leaders have announced major upgrades at New Haven Union Station’s interior and exterior that aim to modernize the transportation hub and improve the overall experience for rail passengers.

Additionally, the state of Connecticut and city of New Haven report they are collaborating on a process to identify new vendors and businesses interested in operating retail and food service spaces within the station, which serves nearly four million passengers annually.

“Union Station is where thousands of people begin and end their trips every day, and it should be a place that people are proud to walk into,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “These improvements will create a more vibrant station for passengers while opening the door to new businesses that can make the experience even better.”

Improvements include ongoing exterior repairs to the station and parking garage, including repointing brick and repairing concrete, along with interior renovations throughout the station. Interior work is set to include:

Renovated restrooms and hallways

New flooring and ceiling tiles

LED lighting

Upgraded utility connections

Improvements to the main passenger areas, including the atrium and the space at the bottom of the escalators leading to the pedestrian tunnel.

The renovated station will offer new and improved retail and food service space, additional family restrooms and a new wellness room. Plans also include a central atrium bar and café, a mezzanine level bar and lounge area and expanded seating options throughout the atrium and mezzanine. In addition, the improvements will include renovated office and rail administration space, upgraded common areas, security and ticketing spaces.

“Great cities should have great public transit facilities, and we are about to deliver for New Haveners,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “New Haven Union Station is being transformed into a transit hub and destination where residents and rail riders from across the state will be able to enjoy more welcoming and comfortable commutes, more modern amenities, more retail and dining options and more of the Elm City. We’re a growing city and want to encourage even more rail ridership and transit-oriented development—and a critical component to making this happen is having a top-notch train station to help drive and support this growth.”

These renovations and improvements are being jointly advanced by the Union Station Partnership, a collaboration between CTDOT and the city of New Haven.

Interested vendors can learn more about this process through the Request for Interest document the state and city released. Vendor applications are due by Jan. 29, 2027.

The exterior repairs currently underway at the station and parking garage total $9.1 million while interior improvements are anticipated to cost $15.7 million. The projects are being fully funded by the state. Exterior and phase one interior work are expected to be completed by the end of 2027, phase two interior work in the second half of 2028 and parking garage repairs in 2029.

“New Haven Union Station is an important link in Connecticut’s transportation network, and we are focused on making it a world-class transit facility,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “We are modernizing this historic station to create a more welcoming and comfortable experience for riders and encourage more people to choose rail.”

In addition, work is also underway on a feasibility study to determine which parts of Union Station’s heating and cooling systems can connect to the Union Station Area Thermal Energy Network project, a new geothermal network being developed by the city of New Haven to provide clean green energy to the train station and adjacent housing under development by Elm City Communities.

The ongoing improvements announced today are separate from a proposed future project to make major upgrades to station platforms, platform canopy and pedestrian tunnel at Union Station. That project, which is currently in the design phase, is a more than $400 million investment and will also include improvements to supporting rail infrastructure, power and station utilities, stairs and elevators. Construction is expected to begin in 2029, pending funding and approvals.