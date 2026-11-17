Since 2016, the Dallas-Fort Worth population has increased by at least 120,000 people every year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

At that rate, North Texas will be home to 12 million people by 2050. That means more job opportunities, more business and more cars.

Beyond an inevitable strain on quality of life, the negative impact on the region’s transportation could be costly. In October alone, North Texas’ eight most populous cities — Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Frisco and McKinney — together reported more than 150 collisions every day.

How do we keep up with this change, and where do we go from here?

The Dallas Morning News is launching DFW GO, an effort to help you navigate headache-inducing traffic, hourslong commutes and the confusing combination of tolls, taxes and transit fares emptying your wallet.

The Go Team will put North Texas transportation to the test, from daily commutes to transit and airport trips. We’ll show you what’s changing, how it affects your time and money, and what the region’s next big projects could mean for you.

The team includes The News’ most transit-oriented reporters: Hedija Spahalic, Wilborn P. Nobles III, Alison Saldanha, Jordan Parker and Lilly Kersh. Together, they’ve covered the controversial DART elections, physical and financial changes to our local airports, how transportation officials are making long-term decisions about infrastructure and even road delays and traffic changes.

“This work matters because transportation decisions can shape people’s daily lives for decades, even when those decisions are difficult to understand,” Nobles said.

Spahalic will start your day at 6 a.m. and ride with you every mile of your commute. She watches for traffic tie-ups and major wrecks impacting your morning, gives weekly updates on the region’s construction projects, keeps tabs on gas prices and offers information on keeping your car maintained. If it impacts the way you get from here to there, she’s your go-to source.

Nobles helps hold our regional traffic and infrastructure leaders accountable by reporting the impact their choices have on North Texas commuters. What plans do they have to mitigate the effect our population boom is having on traffic? And how will they address longer commutes, higher costs and traffic headaches for North Texans?

As our resident aviation reporter, Parker reports on the business deals and efforts behind DFW International Airport — the country's second-busiest airport — and Love Field, as well as the two major airlines headquartered in North Texas, American and Southwest.

His piece of DFW GO will focus on helping you navigate getting to and through our airports and how the industry impacts the region.

“For me, covering airlines means helping readers make sense of the prices, policies and other things that shape their trips,” Parker said. “It’s what I love about my beat: connecting the business of flying to the questions D-FW travelers face.”

Kersh covers Collin County and is our DART expert. She keeps watch over efforts to maintain and improve the region’s mass transit system and how DART users cope when delays or outages impact their lives.

“I enjoy reporting on this topic because it is an area of accountability journalism that reaches everyone who moves through our region. Public transit constitutes the veins of a city; how people experience it and connect in it,” Kersh said.

Saldanha, a data journalist, will tie the team’s reporting to real-world statistics to examine how efficiently and effectively North Texans move. Whether it’s helping you plan the least busy time for holiday travel or find DART stations closest to your office, she’ll report on and analyze the numbers.

“I hope readers come away understanding that transportation access shapes more than a commute. It affects how someone is able to get to work, school or cast their vote, and those barriers often fall differently across neighborhoods. My stories clarify those differences and allow readers to judge whether public decisions are meeting the region’s needs,” Saldanha said.

The Go Team focuses on the experience of North Texas commuters and travelers. We will report on multiple platforms, including video to give you a look at conditions on North Texas highways every day, and offer an inside look at the choices being made by those elected or appointed to make it better.

Together, these reporters will provide critical information every day, related to all things movement — best and worst times to fly, why interstate construction never ends, how to park at local sporting events — and accountability and enterprise reporting illuminating the region’s transportation landscape.

“My hope is that people come away with useful information and a better understanding of the issues,” Spahalic added.

To stay up-to-date with The News’ Go Team, become a regular visitor of dallasnews.com/traffic and subscribe to our Traffic Tracker newsletter at dallasnews.com/newsletters/traffic-tracker.

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