TX: From Fair Park to DFW Airport, here's what DART rails travel and how to read them

For North Texans navigating the region using public transportation, figuring out which Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail to take can feel a bit complicated. With 66 stations, different train and bus options, and multiple routes, it can be easy for riders to get turned around.

For more than 40 years, DART has operated as the region's primary public transit authority; and, as the country's longest light rail system, the transit supported millions of riders in 2025, according to the DART website. Highland Park, Addison and University Park held elections in May to decide whether or not to continue funding and using DART services, with Highland Park ultimately deciding to withdraw.

Whether you're headed to Fair Park or DFW International Airport, knowing which DART train, route and system to use depends on the rider understanding the basics.

Here's a breakdown of DART's rail options and where they can take you.

What are the different types of DART rails?

Light rail

An electric-powered urban transit option, DART's light rail trains run on overhead wires called catenary systems. These trains make frequent stops while serving dense parts of the city, providing commuters access to inner-city hubs and suburban areas.

The four lines making up the light rail system are the Red, Blue, Green and Orange.

Service runs daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

The light rail is primarily used by North Texans to get from neighborhoods, such as Deep Ellum and The Cedars, to major entertainment hubs like the American Airlines Center and Fair Park.

Regional rail

DART's regional rail connects suburbs. Intended to operate beyond Dallas' city limits, this rail service serves smaller communities. Regional rail services tend to provide longer-distance connections across the northern Dallas-Fort Worth region instead of funneling through downtown Dallas.

The regional rail creates cross-regional links for major suburbs outside of Dallas that historically did not have access to one another through public transportation, such as Addison and Grapevine.

DART's regional rail service is a hybrid model, meaning it operates using both electric and diesel components.

Commuter rail

Serving as the primary connector from Dallas and Fort Worth to employment hubs in downtown areas, DART's commuter rail network is a partnership with Trinity Metro, Fort Worth and Tarrant County's DART equivalent. This rail service connects suburbs to Dallas.

The commuter rail provides more frequent service during morning and afternoon rush hour periods, and fewer trains run throughout the day. Saturday service runs at reduced frequency, with trains arriving once per hour. Sunday trains only run during designated special events, such as the World Cup and State Fair.

What are the different DART rail lines?

Silver Line

The Silver Line, which launched last October and is the only regional rail, runs east to west. The service makes fewer stops than the light rail routes and uses larger and longer trains to connect northern suburbs.

The 26-mile service line bypasses downtown Dallas and runs through seven cities— Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Dallas, Grapevine, Richardson and Plano — finally terminating at DFW Airport. Service runs from Shiloh Road Station to DFW Airport Terminal B Station, and follows the same route upon return.

The Silver Line runs every 30 minutes during weekday peak times and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours. Riders can transfer onto light rail lines from the Silver Line at its 10 stations.

Trinity Railway Express

The Trinity Railway Express is a partnership between Trinity Metro and DART. It operates as the only commuter rail service and connects suburbs such as Irving, Hurst and Euless to Dallas's and Fort Worth's downtown areas. The commuter rail provides residents in suburban areas with a public transportation option for concerts, the airport and employment centers.

The TRE runs from 4 a.m. to 12 a.m.; however, Saturday service begins at 5 a.m., and Friday service ends at 1 a.m. The commuter rail serves 10 stations across Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving and Hurst.

Red Line

From the Parker Road Station to the Westmoreland Station, the Red Line contains parts of DART's first light rail routes. It merges with the Blue Line just before the 8th & Corinth Station.

The Red Line runs north to south, from Parker Road in Plano, through Richardson, North Dallas and downtown Dallas before terminating in Oak Cliff. Currently, the Red Line serves 27 stations and is 27.7 miles long. Some of its destinations include the Dallas Zoo and downtown Plano.

Blue Line

The Blue Line includes parts of the inaugural rail service, which it shares with the Red Line. The route runs from the Downtown Rowlett Station to the UNT Dallas Station, serves 23 stations and is 26.8 miles long.

The line takes riders from downtown Rowlett through Garland, East Dallas and downtown Dallas to the University of North Texas at Dallas campus in the southern part of the city.

Major destinations served by the Blue Line include Fair Park and Deep Ellum.

Green Line

The Green Line is 27.5 miles long, serving suburbs such as Carrollton and Farmer's Branch, and connecting them to various parts of Dallas. The line takes riders from the North Carrollton/Frankford Station and terminates at Buckner Station, serving 25 stations.

The line operates as one of the main connectors to Fair Park, with the Fair Park Station positioned near the entrance gate. Riders travel from North Carrollton through Farmer's Branch and northwest Dallas through downtown Dallas before terminating in the southeast part of the city.

Orange Line

The longest DART light rail service, the Orange Line, is 37 miles long and serves the cities of Dallas, Plano, Irving, and Richardson. The most notable destination is DFW Airport, where the route begins and terminates at the Parker Road Station. The Orange Line shares much of its route with the Red and Green lines.

The Orange Line serves 32 stations, with some off-peak trips ending at the LBJ/Central Station as opposed to Parker Road Station. The line offers riders a public transit option to and from DFW Airport, traveling through downtown Dallas and into Richardson and Plano.

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