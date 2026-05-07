DCTA launches GoZone pilot in city of Frisco

The city of Frisco, Texas, and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) have launched a GoZone pilot in Frisco. GoZone launched in September of 2021 with a fleet of dedicated minivans providing transportation options to residents in Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village, Texas, through a mobile app-based service.

“When people think about public transit, often times they think about a bus or train, but what makes microtransit so successful is the fact it gets people from where they are to where they want to go,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina.

According to the city, as many as 20 ride-share GoZone vans will move riders through the service area, which covers about a third of Frisco. The ride-share service operates Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rides cost $3 to $5 per person, depending on distance.

“Once you call for the ride on the app, the ride will show up within 20 to 30 minutes,” Cristina said. “Other people may already be in the van, and you may stop at those riders’ destinations, but your ride will take no more than 30 minutes.”

The city says riders may have a short walk to meet a driver. GoZone uses pre-set pickup points–or virtual stops—to optimize routing and make more rides available to more people.

“DCTA has been a great partner,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “This is a program we hope to learn from and expand in the future. It’s going to be an incredible transportation resource for our residents and visitors.”