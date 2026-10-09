TX: DART expands GoLink, adds more on-demand transit service in southwest Plano

Getting to work, a shopping center or transit connection just got easier for Plano residents as Dallas Area Rapid Transit expanded the GoLink service zone Monday.

GoLink, DART’s on-demand ride service, gives commuters another way to utilize public transit through the city when traditional fixed routes may not be the best options. DART expanded the Plano zone to the Southwest portion of the city which includes the Shops at Willow Bend, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve and Legacy West.

“The enhancements in this area were developed in coordination with the City of Plano to provide additional mobility options and improve access for customers,” said Jasmyn Carter, DART’s director of public relations.

Carter said DART evaluates where service zones will be provided based on “population and employment density, land use and zoning, existing transit service, travel patterns, infrastructure and other conditions that may present challenges for traditional fixed-route service.” An additional 500 to 700 daily riders could be supported by GoLink in the new service zone.

“We were very interested in increasing mobility options largely due to the success of GoLink in Plano,” said Andrew Fortune, Plano’s director of policy and government relations.

The transit agency currently serves eight zones in Plano — Far North Plano, Legacy West, South Central Plano, North Central Plano/ Chase Oaks, East Plano, East Telecom, Plano Zone-to-Zone Pilot and Southwest Plano.

Zones have been extended to provide better access to key destinations in the city such as Parker Road Station, Downtown Plano Station, 12th Street Station, the Silver Line, Collin College Plano Campus and the Jack Hatchell Transit Center.

Riders can book trips for the on-demand service through the GoPass app or by calling 214-515-7272.

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