DART to expand GoLink services, roll out new bus routes

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) rolled out its Phase 2.0 Bus Network Redesign project to implement a series of service improvements that will add to the changes made in January 2022.

The first installment, which officially kicked off the week of June 10, 2024, primarily involves bus and GoLink upgrades in Irving, Richardson, Plano, Garland, Addison and in far north Dallas, Texas. Highlights include three new bus routes, the creation of a new GoLink zone, plus changes to 14 other GoLink zones.

The agency says a new bus Route 244 in Richardson, which replaces Route 240, helps connect travelers in Richardson to the future Silver Line station which is near UT Dallas. The Silver Line will run from Plano all the way to DFW Airport and the official opening date will be announced later.

DART is also launching a new Route 254 to connect Parker Road Station in East Plano to the Northwest Plano Park and Ride via Premier and Legacy Drive. In addition to expanded bus service in Plano, an additional Route 255 is launched connecting Dallas College's North Lake campus to the TRE downtown Irving Station along Story Road. Route 231 in Irving is realigned to complement the new bus Route 255.

DART is also realigning Route 41 Bonnie View which will now use Fordham instead of Wilhurt to travel between Sunnyvale and Bonnie View. Routes 238 and 250 are also realigned to strengthen the connection between Addison and Richardson via Beltline Road as well as Arapaho Road.

Addison Transit center will also see changes to the bus boarding process. DART staff have been conducting customer outreach at Addison Transit Center, Parker Road Station and TRE Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station to prepare the customers for the various changes took place since June 10.

In addition to these bus route updates, DART is also changing or launching GoLink service in the following areas:

Passport Park/Bear Creek (new)

Northwest Carrollton

Cypress Waters

Northwest Dallas

West Dallas

Farmers Branch

Glenn Heights

North Central Irving

South Irving

Lake Highlands

Lakewood

Mountain Creek

Park Cities

South Central Plano

East Plano

East Telecom

Due to the low ridership, the Central Ricardson GoLink zone will be discontinued.