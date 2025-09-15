DART’s Silver Line to begin passenger service Oct. 25

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) Silver Line will began passenger service on Oct. 25. The 26-mile Silver Line links Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Grapevine, Texas, with DFW International Airport. The Silver Line will be free to ride from the opening date through Nov. 8.

“The Silver Line opening is a realization of a promise kept to our riders and our region,” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “This state-of-the-art train will improve connections, create new access to jobs and drive economic growth across North Texas, with a fitting theme to ‘Discover New Horizons.’ Most importantly, this line shows our riders that we heard them, and we delivered.”

DART Board of Directors Chair Gary Slagel added, “The Silver Line is a major step forward in building a stronger, more connected region. It is an investment in both today’s riders and future generations. We are proud to open its doors and welcome the community aboard.”