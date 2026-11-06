Community Transit, Everett Transit merger approved

The Community Transit Board of Directors approved the merger of Everett Transit with the agency following the approval of Everett City Council.

With the merger, Community Transit will become the primary transit provider in Everett, Wash., as of April 1, 2027—a move projected to increase bus service hours in the city by 50% by 2031. The merger will also increase bus service every 15 minutes, easier transfers, stronger connections to Swift bus rapid transit and Link light rail, as well as a new Zip Shuttle microtransit service.

As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, current transit service would remain largely as-is until 2028, with emphasis on avoiding disruptions to riders during public involvement efforts and internal preparations to shape and implement expansions and that the earliest improvements would come in March 2028, with further expansions ramping up later in the year and continuing into 2031. Fares would remain unchanged while the Community Transit Board of Directors, with the addition of Everett representation, reviews long-term options.

According to the Everett City Council Nov. 4 meeting agenda, the city had explored consolidation several times over the past 40 years, and that according to the Everett Transit 2026 Long Range Plan, without new revenue, the transit system would not be able to provide the growth in service needed and service cuts to fixed-route service would be planned for 2032.

During Community Transit's meeting, board members emphasized their dedication to supporting Everett bus operators during the transition to ensure decisions wouldn't be made without their involvement. The board also discussed evaluating Community Transit's current paratransit service.

The expansion will be funded by bringing the city of Everett's local transit funding to the same level already applied to Snohomish County, Wash.’s, other cities, increasing the transit sales tax from 0.6% to 1.2%.