Sound Transit, FTA release Draft EIS for Everett Link Extension

Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) have published the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Everett Link Extension. The agency notes the document's publication begins a 45-day public comment period that runs through Nov. 2.

“Release of the Draft EIS is an important milestone for Everett Link and for the future of Snohomish County. This project is about more than building light rail. It’s about connecting people to jobs, education, housing and opportunity while completing the regional spine that voters approved," said Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers. "We’re already seeing how light rail is shaping our region through the connections and opportunities created by Lynnwood Link, as well as the growth and investments happening around our transit system. Everett Link builds on that momentum and brings us one step closer to delivering light rail to downtown Everett. There’s still important work ahead. I encourage residents, businesses and community leaders across Snohomish County to review the Draft EIS, provide public comments and make their voices heard. The decisions we make will shape how this project serves our communities for generations to come.”

According to Sound Transit, public input will help shape the expansion of regional, high-capacity transit from Lynnwood to Everett, Wash. Following the public comment period, the Sound Transit Board will consider input from the public, Tribes and agencies as it identifies, confirms or modifies the preferred alternatives.

“This is an exciting step forward in bringing light rail to Everett, and I encourage everyone in our community to weigh in and have their voice heard,” said Sound Transit Board Member Cassie Franklin. “Everett is a major job center and connecting our community to the regional light-rail system will create new opportunities for people to get to work, school and the places they need to go. The Draft EIS gives us a much clearer picture of the benefits, impacts and tradeoffs of the different alternatives. It’s important that we hear directly from the people, businesses and neighborhoods that could be affected as we work toward the best path forward for Everett and our region.”

The Everett Link Extension will add approximately 16 additional miles of light rail to the Link network, along with six new stations.

“Just two years ago, Lynnwood became connected to high-capacity transit with direct access to Seattle, and we’re looking forward to further strengthening those connections when light rail reaches Everett,” said Sound Transit Board Member David Parshall. “This is an exciting moment for transit in our region, and I encourage people to review the Draft EIS and share their input as we work toward bringing light rail farther north.”

Sound Transit notes the Draft EIS compares different routes, stations and Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North alternatives. The document also considers how alternative alignment options might affect natural, human and built environments and how potential impacts could be reduced where feasible.

"Everett has long been a major economic hub in Snohomish County and high-capacity transit connecting our city with the rest of the region will only strengthen our economy and expand access to jobs,” said Charlotte Murry of the Snohomish County Labor Council. “The Everett Link Extension will make it easier for workers to get where they need to go and help connect people across the region with the opportunities that are growing here. In addition to improving the region’s mobility, these projects will provide much needed construction jobs for years to come and create more opportunities for apprenticeships to develop the next generation of trade workers. We are excited for this next step in the process and encourage people to attend a public meeting or comment online.”

According to the agency, environmental review will continue through publication of the final EIS, which is expected in late 2027. Environmental review ends when the Federal Transit Administration issues a Record of Decision. The Sound Transit Board will select the project to be built, which is their official decision about which route, stations and OMF North location to build.

"The release of the Draft EIS brings us closer to connecting downtown Everett to the regional light rail system. For our business community, this means better access to jobs and a stronger talent pipeline for employers across Snohomish County,” said Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) President and CEO Ray Stephanson. “We're already seeing the economic activity generated along the Lynnwood Link corridor, and we expect Everett Link to have the same impact. EASC encourages businesses to review the Draft EIS and submit comments during this important process."

The current schedule for opening light-rail service from Lynnwood City Center Station to SW Everett Industrial Center Station is 2037, with the opening of the two northernmost stations, SR 526/Evergreen and Everett Station, in 2041. The agency notes the station planned for SR 99/Airport Road is provisional, which means it is funded through environmental review, but not for final design and construction.